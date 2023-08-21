Google News adds more homepage topics on desktop – 9to5Google









Last June, Google News got a desktop redesign, and the “Your topics” feature has now added 60 new topics for you to choose from and customize your homepage with.

After “Your briefing” on news.google.com, “Your topics” appears as a grid of cards that shows three stories each. Tapping “Customize” in the top-right corner originally let you select from U.S., World, Business, Technology, Entertainment, Sport, Science, and Health, with the ability to change the order.

The updated customization feature now lets you choose from 60 topics that are organized by subject: Headline news, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Technology, Health, Science, Education, and Lifestyle. You can just select the main topic or pick more granular ones.

For example, Technology has Mobile, Energy, Gaming, Internet security, Gadget, Virtual reality, and Robotics. You can select up to 12 and reorder at will, with “Reset to default” at the bottom. This provides a nice glanceable way to skim the news.

Old vs. new

The new Google News topics are rolled out today. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for the Android app to get a Material You redesign and tablet optimizations. A Wear OS 3 app/Tile is also expected.

