15 Best Christmas Movies on HBO Max 2022 – Top HBO Max … – The Pioneer Woman

The holiday season is officially here, which is the perfect excuse to binge-watch these

Christmas movies on HBO Max! There are *so* many feel-good flicks in the streaming platform’s holiday collection, including Christmas comedies, festive family films, and cozy rom-coms. Feeling overwhelmed already? Not to worry. We’ve rounded up the best of the best to help you decide what to watch this holiday season.

Fulfill your family Christmas tradition by watching a holiday classic like The Polar Express, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, or A Christmas Story (which, by the way, has a brand new sequel that is available for streaming now). Or, if you’re looking for something a little quirkier, try a screwball comedy like Four Christmases, which has a star-studded cast led by Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn. If all else fails, you can always throw on Elf for the 100th time and recite all those hilarious Buddy the Elf quotes that we know you know by heart.

Whatever kind of Christmas movie you're in the mood for, HBO Max more than likely has you covered.

A Christmas Story is truly *the* Christmas story. It follows the misadventures of little Ralphie, who wants nothing more than a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas in 1940.



The long-awaited sequel is finally here! Little Ralphie isn’t so little anymore. He has a family of his own in a new town. But when his father passes away, he and his crew head back to his childhood home and get a lesson on the true meaning of Christmas.



Santa’s ne’er-do-well son Arthur finally gets his chance to shine when he’s tasked with delivering a gift to the one child Santa forgot.



You’d think that Christmas would make just about anyone happy. But the town of Whoville finds out the hard way that there’s an active Christmas-hater living in their midst. Will the Grinch succeed in spoiling everyone’s holiday?



Dennis is on a mission to find the perfect Christmas gift for his grumpy old neighbor Mr. Wilson. Things quickly go awry—but there’s still a chance for a happy holiday with a little help from an angel.



The Polar Express is no ordinary train. Watch as it takes a little boy on a magical Christmas Eve journey that he’ll never forget.



The idyllic small town of Kingston Falls is gearing up for another perfect Christmas—until an army of gremlins take over and terrorizes everyone in the town. If only they hadn’t fed them after midnight…



Brad and Kate make sure to spend every holiday abroad to avoid seeing their dysfunctional families. But when their plans fall through, they’re forced to go on a holiday visiting spree that just might break them.



Buddy the Elf isn’t like other elves. In fact, he isn’t really an elf at all. When he finds out he’s really a human who was separated from his family at a young age, Buddy makes the journey to New York City in search of his real dad—who may or may not be on the naughty list.



This HBO Max original tells the story of a young boy growing up in the ’80s and his quest to get a Nintendo NES console for Christmas.



A man who passed away is magically reunited with his family. The only catch is—he came back as a snowman.



The Claus brothers (Fred and Nick) couldn’t be any more different. One is literally Santa, while the other is a troublemaker like no other. But when Fred is forced to help out at the North Pole one Christmas, it looks like he might finally turn over a new leaf.



A blizzard stopped these pre-teens from heading back home for the holidays. While they’re stuck in an airport, they decide to do what they do best: Wreak absolute havoc in the most fun way possible.



This man isn’t sure how to cope with the loss of his son. So, three ghosts pay him a visit and take him on a spiritual journey that will change his life forever.



Nothing like a good old-fashioned Christmas rom-com! This classic farce is sure to charm the whole family.



