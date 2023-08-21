This PS5 controller Black Friday deal drops the price by $20 – Digital Trends









Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller is currently available as part of Walmart Black Friday deals for just $49 after a $20 discount to its original price of $69. If you need a second controller to play couch co-op, or a spare to swap in for your first one on the chance that it runs out of charge while you’re in the middle of a boss fight, here’s your chance from this year’s Black Friday deals to get one for cheaper than usual. There’s a possibility that stocks are running out though, as more than 1,000 units have been sold over the past 24 hours — you better send in your order while the offer’s still online.



The PlayStation 5 continues to dominate the gaming industry, and one of the reasons behind its popularity is the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. The controller’s innovations include its adaptive triggers, which can create a sense of resistance when players press the triggers, and haptic feedback, which improves upon the rumble mechanics in the PlayStation 4‘s DualShock controllers. Combined, these features add a tactile element to playing games on the PlayStation 5. Some of the best PS5 games see their gameplay elevated thanks to the DualSense controller. For example, the adaptive triggers unlocks alternate fire modes and quirks for guns in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the haptic feedback simulates soft raindrops and slimy parasitic squirming in Returnal.

The DualSense controller comes with a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to enable motion control for certain games, and it can be charged via a USB Type-C cable. The controller also has a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can communicate with your teammates during online multiplayer matches without needing a headset.

While there will be a lot of eyes on possible PlayStation 5 discounts in the PS5 Black Friday deals, gamers who already own the console may want to stock up on accessories like the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. It’s available from Walmart at $20 off, which lowers its price to $49 from its sticker price of $69. It’s unclear how long the offer will last because it’s been selling very quickly, so if you need another controller for your PlayStation 5, don’t waste time thinking about it. Finalize your purchase for the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller immediately.



Black Friday may be over, but there are still fantastic savings to be had this weekend. We’ve got all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals neatly rounded up here for you. Walmart Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals are a good place to start but we’ve scoured everywhere to find you the best Black Friday deals around. These include several Fitbit models, so there’s something for every budget and need. That goes for whether you’re after a Fitbit smartwatch or an inexpensive fitness tracker instead. Keep on scrolling to check out what’s available right now and why you need them in your life.

Black Friday flew by, but don’t worry if you missed out on finding the perfect pair of headphones. There are still a ton of awesome Black Friday headphone deals out there. Many retailers are heavily discounting some of the best headphones around, so whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. Big-name brands like Bose and Sony feature along with many others too. To help you figure out where to start, read on while we take you through all the best Black Friday deals.

Top 5 Black Friday headphone deals

Sony WH-CH710N — $68, was $150

The shopping holiday is now over, but some excellent Black Friday deals remain such as this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE that’s one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is still giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer though, and whether it will appear in the retailer’s Cyber Monday deals, so you need to take advantage of the bargain now while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE (2020)

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source







