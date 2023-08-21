The 9 best new TV shows coming to Prime Video in 2023, from … – About Amazon.co.uk

Unwinding with a great show begins with a familiar question, “What should I watch?” If you’re a Prime member, this year is teeming with amazing original shows across all genres – there’s something for everyone on Prime Video in 2023.
Read on to find out what’s coming to Prime Video this year.
Daisy Jones & The Six – streaming now
Adapted from the best-selling novel by Taylor Reid Jenkins, this highly anticipated limited drama series follows the rise and fall of a fictional and famous 70s band Daisy Jones & The Six. The show dives into the hedonistic world of 70s rock and roll, and the lives of charismatic lead singers Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). Decades after the band splits up following a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the members decide to disclose the truth about their infamous breakup. Rounding off the main cast is Will Harrison as lead guitarist Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as keyboardist Karen Sirko, Sebastian Chacon as drummer Warren Rhodes and Josh Whitehouse as bassist Eddie Roundtree.
The series is available to watch on Prime Video now.
The Consultant – streaming now
Christoph Waltz is the boss from hell in this new comedy-thriller, based on the book by Bentley Little. Following the death of CompWare CEO, new consultant Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz) is hired to improve the app-based gaming company and immediately clashes with its employees. Things take a dark turn after employees Craig (Nat Wolff), Elaine (Britanny O’Grady) and Patti (Aimee Carrero) find out he’s not who he says he is.
Stream The Consultant on Prime Video.
Swarm – streaming now
The brilliant minds behind the hit show Atlanta are delving deep into stan culture with this dark drama series about a young woman’s obsession with a pop idol. Dominique Fishback stars as Dre, Chloe Bailey as her sister Marissa and Damson Idris as her boyfriend.
Watch Swarm on Prime Video.
The Power – streaming now
The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series is based on the award-winning novel by British author Naomi Alderman and features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.
A stellar cast includes award-winning actress Toni Collette stars as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo and more.
The Power is available to watch now.
Dead Ringers – streaming now
Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz stars in this modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller Dead Ringers as twin gynaecologists (Elliot and Beverly Mantle) with a unique relationship. The twins share everything including lovers and drugs and work to blur the ethics of medicine all with the aim to bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.
The full season is available to watch on Prime Video.
Citadel – streaming now
Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci will star in this first-to-launch action-packed global spy series within the Citadel universe, from the Russo Brothers’ production company AGBO. Eight years after the fall of independent spy agency Citadel, elite agents Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden) embark on a global mission to stop powerful syndicate Manticore from creating a new global order. There is one problem – their memories have been wiped. This action series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy and more.
Stream the global spy series now.
Fifteen Love – streaming 21 July
From the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, explore the intense world of professional tennis with this sports drama, following the relationship between young tennis prodigy Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland) and her coach Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner). Five years after an injury ends her tennis career and now a therapist at her former tennis academy Longwood, Justine makes startling allegations against her former coach which forces the world of professional tennis to reckon with the past.
Check out the trailer.
Gen V – coming soon
Fans of the hit show The Boys will enjoy the spin-off series Gen V which also takes a subversive view of the popular superhero narrative. Set at the Goldolkin University of Crimefighting, an exclusive college for young adult superheroes run by mega-corporation Vought International, the series explores the lives of competitive young Supes as they put their boundaries to the test to compete for their school’s top ranking. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Patrick Schwarzenegger, London Thor, Shelley Conn and more.
Check out the story.
Wilderness – coming soon
Based on B.E Jones’s novel of the same name, the series introduces British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), seemingly living the perfect life in New York until Liv discovers that her husband is having an affair. The heartbreak becomes fuel for revenge and their perfect life quickly becomes a living nightmare.
Find out more about upcoming shows in 2023 on Prime Video
Home Latest News The 9 best new TV shows coming to Prime Video in 2023,...