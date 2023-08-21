Altered video of Elon Musk uses 2017 interview about the future of … – PolitiFact

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
The footage in a recent Instagram post is billed as a “leaked Elon Musk interview.” In reality, it’s an old, widely covered interview with altered audio.
In the clip, Musk appears to say: “You want to know the one thing that every failed leader that I ever met had in common? They don’t know the job of the people they were in charge of. Just as an example, let’s say you were a cashier. Would you trust your supervisor if push comes to shove, he didn’t even know how to use the register? No, of course you wouldn’t.”
He goes on to seemingly make a crass comment.
In the interview from which this video clip was taken, Musk says none of these things. The audio clip in the Instagram post is fabricated.
The original footage, shared on YouTube by TED in May 2017, shows Musk talking about the future of transportation with TED’s head curator, Chris Anderson.
We rate claims that the video clip in the Instagram post is authentic False.
Instagram post, Jan. 11, 2023
YouTube, Elon Musk: The future we're building — and boring | TED, May 3, 2017
Entrepreneur, Watch and Read the Transcript of Elon Musk's 'Boring' TED Talk, May 3, 2017
