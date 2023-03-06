Introducing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, the world's first copilot … – Microsoft

Charles Lamanna – CVP, Business Applications and Platform
Today, we’re announcing the next generation of AI product updates across our business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot – providing interactive, AI-powered assistance across business functions.
According to our recent survey on business trends, nearly 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs. With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations empower their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations and supply chain roles. These AI capabilities allow everyone to spend more time on the best parts of their jobs and less time on mundane tasks.
Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems have long been mission-critical customer and business data sources; however, they frequently require burdensome tasks like manual data entry, content generation and notetaking. Dynamics 365 Copilot takes advantage of recent advancements in generative AI to automate these tedious tasks and unlock the full creativity of the workforce. Dynamics 365 Copilot puts CRM and ERP to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business:
The next era of business applications is being transformed by generative AI. Users will increasingly expect their CRM and ERP applications to include AI-powered expertise. Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency. Essential to our approach as we bring these latest advancements to customers is our commitment to responsible AI by design – our framework for the safe deployment of AI technologies.
Today’s announcement builds on recent AI momentum across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and the Power Platform. This includes: the next generation of AI capabilities in Microsoft Teams, the collaboration platform for work with more than 280 million monthly active users; Viva Sales, which helps sellers by bringing a sales copilot to their flow of work in Microsoft 365; and Power Apps, enabling citizen developers to write code using natural language.
You can read more about today’s AI announcements from Emily He, CVP, Business Applications and Platform here. Join us on March 16 as we share the next step in our journey to reinvent productivity with AI. You can RSVP for the event on the Microsoft LinkedIn page.
YouTube Video
Tags: AI, CRM, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft Viva
Georg Glantschnig
Yusuf Mehdi
Yusuf Mehdi
Charles Lamanna
Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industry
Follow us:
Home Latest News Introducing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, the world's first copilot … – Microsoft