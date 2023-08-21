Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors evaluate deluge of earnings – Yahoo Finance

U.S. stocks clawed back from steep losses to close mixed on Wednesday after lackluster forecasts from Microsoft (MSFT) and other companies reporting earnings weighed on the market for much of the session.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive, capping the day just above breakeven. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.2%.
Investors continued to barrel through a mild earnings season, with reports from names including Tesla (TSLA), IBM (IBM), and AT&T (T) all in the queue for Wednesday.
Microsoft's stock was down just 0.6% after falling nearly 4% intraday after the company issued a weak earnings outlook. Results for the last quarter showed its cloud business slowed, offsetting optimism around earnings that came in better than expected. Its results come after the megacap giant last week laid off roughly 10,000 workers, citing a push into AI.
Separately, Microsoft experienced a global network outage Wednesday morning in its cloud platform Azure, along with offerings including Teams and Outlook.
Elsewhere in stock moves, Texas Instruments (TXN) shares dropped 1.1% after the chipmaker posted its worst sales decline since 2020, while revenue fell to $4.17 billion from $4.53 billion. Other semiconductors also fell following the results.
“As we expected, our results reflect weaker demand in all end markets with the exception of automotive,” CEO Rich Templeton said in the company’s earnings statement.
Shares of Fox (FOX) and News Corp. (NWSA) rose 2.3% and 5.7%, respectively, after media mogul Rupert Murdoch scrapped plans for a proposed Fox-News Corp merger. The companies were separated a decade ago.
Despite Wednesday's declines and a few other downbeat sessions this year, stocks have been on an upward path in the first few weeks of January. Gains have been especially focused across technology stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite up around 8% to date.
"So far, price action in January 2023 bears an eerie resemblance to that in July 2022 when risk assets rallied and rates fell as investors bought into the idea of a 'soft landing' – the notion that slowing growth would slow inflation and obviate the need for further Fed hikes," Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy, Americas at BlackRock said in a note. "That argument faded and price action reversed as the Fed held firm and went on to hike policy rates by 75 basis points in September."
"Fast forward to now, many investors once again seem convinced that inflation is all but beaten and that slower growth will not only obviate the need for further hikes, but even allow the Fed to cut rates before the end of the year," she added.
Despite messaging from Federal Reserve policymakers that interest rates will rise above 5%, markets are pricing in a lower terminal rate as they anticipate a downshift to 25-basis points at the next meeting Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
The CME FedWatch Tool, a tool that gauges investor expectations for rates and U.S. monetary policy, shows markets are pricing in a 98.1% chance of a 0.25% increase next week — down slightly from as high as 99.8% earlier this week.
—
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube
Grant Cardone, a renowned sales trainer, speaker and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $600 million, recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to raise a thought-provoking question: "Can someone explain to me how public servants (politicians) are becoming multimillionaires on $100,000 salaries?" While the message did not specify which public servants he was referring to, it is presumed that Cardone’s remarks were primarily aimed at members of the U.S. Congress. See more on startup investin
With the late Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Apple Inc.'s co-founders, dominating the tech world for decades, it’s easy to overlook the vital role played by a lesser-known figure: Mike Markkula. While Jobs and Wozniak captured the limelight, Markkula’s contributions to Apple's success were no less significant. From angel investor to CEO and chairman, Markkula’s journey with Apple showcased his belief in the power of personal computers. See more on startup investing from Benzinga: Until 2016 it wa
Everyone has their crystal ball out, trying to figure out where stocks are going. The market’s recent performance is no guide – stocks rose sharply through most of this year, but this August has seen several weeks of consecutive declines. Looking forward, both the bulls and bears can present solid arguments. Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan’s Chief Global Market Strategist, sides with the latter, as he believes the market is on the verge of a downturn. Kolanovic notes that US households built up mor
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia were up Monday after HSBC analysts lifted the chipmaker’s price target on an increasing sales forecast for fiscal 2024.
"I think the Fed likely says something dovish-ish. Why? Does Fed want to risk another 'something breaking' ala February 2023?" Fundstrat said.
The U.S. housing market has been under pressure as a result of substantial interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. But that hasn't deterred legendary investor Warren Buffett from placing big bets in the sector. In its latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) disclosed new stakes in three U.S. homebuilders. Investors often pay close attention to Buffett's 13F filings because of his track record of generating consiste
I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) — An exchange-traded fund that aimed to track CNBC anchor Jim Cramer’s stock picks is planning to shutter just five months after launching.Most Read from BloombergBorrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See ReliefMusk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker SaysQuant Trader Doubles Fortune to $11 Billion as XTX Profit SurgesS&P Joins Moody’s in Cutting US Banks Amid ‘Tough’ ClimateThe Long Cramer Tracker ETF (ticker LJIM) will stop trading Sept. 11, accordin
China is facing a “downward economic spiral” amid a mounting crisis in its debt-laden property sector, analysts have warned.
Tesla jumped Monday after six consecutive declines as social media buzz around the Cybertruck picks up steam ahead of its Q3 launch.
Fairlead Strategies ultimately sees the current weakness in stocks as a buying opportunity after long-term momentum moved to the upside.
Investors need to pay close attention to Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
Charles Schwab expects to incur charges of about $400 million to $500 million to shed real estate in San Francisco and other corporate offices across the country as well as to cut jobs and expenses tied to professional services, the company said Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “The company is currently assessing its real estate footprint, and plans to close or downsize certain corporate offices,” the company said in the SEC filing. “In addition, the company plans to reduce its operating costs primarily through lower headcount and professional services."
"Subway does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until the transaction has been completed," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement. Reuters reported earlier this month that private equity firms TDR Capital and Sycamore Partners were in talks to team up in their pursuit to acquire Subway, which in February said it was exploring a possible sale of its business. Sources told Reuters then that Subway was targeting well over $9 billion in a deal, and remains uncertain whether TDR and Sycamore can meet its price expectations.
Nvidia, a giant in data centers and gaming, continues to sizzle. Is Nvidia stock a buy, after topping a buy point on Monday, with earnings due later this week? Nvidia is due to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Wednesday, after the market close.
Johnson & Johnson investors who elected to participate in the swap will see just 23.8% of their shares converted into Kenvue stock
AMC Preferred Equity units, also known as APES, will no longer be traded on Aug. 25, and will instead be converted to common stock.
Full-time in-office work is going the way of the dinosaurs. Now the choice is between hybrid and fully remote work, the survivors in the new world of work.
The yield on a 10-year government bond is at 4.34%, its highest level since 2007. The 30-year, at 4.445%, was at its highest level since 2011.
We are a dual-income couple in our mid-50s with over $2 million in our 401(k)s. Should we "sacrifice" the pre-tax benefit and switch to Roth contributions at work? -Wendy Like most tax-related questions, the answer is "it depends." Based on … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We're in Our Mid-50s and Have $2 Million in Our 401(k)s. Should We Pivot to Roth Contributions? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Home Latest News Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors evaluate deluge...