AT&T is Bringing 5G Access to 35+ International Destinations – AT&T Newsroom

Download, Stream and Share Using 5G in More Than 35 International Destinations– Included with Your Eligible Plan at No Cost

What’s the News? Just in time for the spring and summer travel seasons, AT&T customers can enjoy 5G roaming in more than 35 international destinations using select 5G devices – included with International Day Pass at no cost. 1

“We were excited to be the first carrier to enable 5G roaming for U.S. customers in Japan back in 2020,” said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. “With international travel ramping up, having reliable connectivity while abroad is more critical than ever. We want our customers to enjoy rich, unforgettable experiences while traveling – that’s why we’re thrilled to bring 5G access to 35+ destinations around the globe with more coming soon.”

Whether customers need to access the latest frequently changing COVID-19 regulations when entering a new country or need to be able to work remote during a ‘bleisure’ trip – the necessity for seamless connectivity while abroad has grown exponentially.

Here are a few more ways we help you travel seamlessly:

Learn more about our international plans here.

Don’t Forget About Device Protection: By now, we’ve all learned the benefits of having travel insurance. But have you also considered protecting your device? From now through April 15, we’re offering open enrollment for AT&T Protect Advantage5 – our device protection program. You can protect devices even if they’re more than 30 days old. You’ll be covered for loss, theft and damage, plus have access to technical support while you are on the go during your travels. Learn more about AT&T Protect Advantage here.

These service enhancements are all part of our mission to be the best connectivity provider in America, whether you’re at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network6 with the nation’s fastest growing fiber network7, so you have a seamless experience from a single source – AT&T.

Being a connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America’s first responders with FirstNet®, built with AT&T. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

