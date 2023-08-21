Tesla Pi Phone, price, launch date and everything we know about Elon Musk's new invention – Marca English









Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

It is solar-powered, will integrate with Starlink satellites and will even have coverage on Mars

Tesla, the all-powerful electric vehicle manufacturer, is developing a smartphone intended to revolutionise the world of telephony, the new Pi Phone.

Despite all kinds of rumours, the company led by Elon Musk continues to maintain total secrecy about the alleged new device.

It has neither confirmed nor denied and, as is its usual practice, it keeps the development of its new products secret.

In any case, experts in this type of development understand that Tesla‘s first smartphone could be launched in late 2023 or early 2024. The price has not yet been determined.

Unsurprisingly, the Texas-based company’s new phone is expected to integrate with the company’s electric cars and will allow users to perform various functions such as temperature control.

In addition, the Pi Phone will have built-in functionality to access Starlink, allowing users to surf the web without relying on Earth-based telecommunications networks.

Thanks to another of Musk‘s business avenues, Space X, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in several markets. Using low-orbiting satellites, it enables video calls, online gaming and streaming.

Tesla‘s new phone could also be compatible with Neuralink, the technology that would allow users to control devices with their thoughts through chips that would be implanted in the human brain.

Many reports suggest that the new phone could work on Mars using Starlink connectivity. At a conference in September 2016, the billionaire said it would take between 40 and 100 years to create a civilisation of one million people on Mars.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source







