Android 13 update: When is it coming to your phone? – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The stable Android 13 update is finally here. Google released the brand new version of its OS on August 15 and rolled it out to its Pixel phones on day one.
But when will handsets from Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, and other companies get the Android 13 update? Most manufacturers haven’t shared their update timelines yet, but we can get a good idea of what to expect by looking at how fast they rolled out previous versions of Android.
ASUS released the first stable Android 11 update approximately two months after the OS became available. The story was pretty much the same with Android 12, with the company shipping it out to its Zenfone 8 series two months after its release. With that in mind, we expect ASUS’ timeline to remain the same this year, meaning we expect it to roll out Android 13 towards the end of October.
We expect ASUS to update its Zenfone 9 series to Android 13 first before moving to other devices.
Unfortunately, ASUS isn’t very fast when it comes to rolling out updates to its ROG Phone lineup. Based on previous years, we’ll probably have to wait around six months for the update, although we hope ASUS will speed things up this year.
August 26, 2022: ASUS has kicked off the Android 13 beta program for the Zenfone 9 series. To learn more and sign up, click here.
As usual, the Pixel phones are the first to get the stable version of the new Android. Google started rolling out the update on day one, although not to all of its phones — more info below.
August 15, 2022: Google has started rolling out Android 13 to some of its phones. All Google phones from the Pixel 4 can download the new OS now. Those who own a Pixel 3 or an older model will not get the Android 13 update since software support for these handsets has ended.
LG is out of the mobile business, but it still plans on updating a few of its phones to Android 13. The company said it will update the Wing, Velvet, and Velvet LTE phones to the latest version on Android.
The company didn’t state when this will happen, but looking at its timeline for Android 12 — the first update was released after five months — we’re in for a wait.
Since LG doesn’t care about the smartphone market anymore, we think we’ll have to wait around six months before the company releases the first Android 13 update, if it doesn’t change its mind first.
Also keep in mind that LG generally releases Android updates in its home country of South Korea first before rolling them out in the US, Europe, and other regions.
Motorola released the first Android 11 update four months after the OS made its debut. The company was a little faster with Android 12, but not by much, releasing it approximately three and a half months after it became available. If the company follows this timeline, we can expect to see the first Android 13 update on a Motorola device sometime in December.
Keep in mind that Motorola has a habit of releasing updates for many of its phones in Brazil first before rolling them out in the US, Europe, and other regions.
August 19, 2022: Motorola has revealed which of its phones will get updated the Android 13 — check out the list below.
Unfortunately, the company didn’t specify a timeframe, so we’re still not 100% sure when the first updates will be released.
Nokia was quite slow with its Android 11 updates, as the first stable one started rolling out five months after the OS made its debut. The company was faster with Android 12, needing just two months to roll out the first stable update.
Nokia hasn’t shared an updated timeline yet, but if we had to guess, we’d say the company will follow a similar timeline as last year. We think that the first stable update will be released two or three months after Android 13’s debut.
Nothing revealed its first phone — the Phone 1 — this year, which runs Android 12. The company has announced that the Android 13 update for the handset is in the work, however, it will take a while before it will be released. In a statement given to Android Authority, the company stated that the update will be released in “the first half of 2023.”
OnePlus is quite fast with updates, and we expect this to continue this year. The company released the Android 11 update roughly a month after becoming available. It was a little slower with Android 12, releasing it two months after launch. Based on this timeline, we expect the company to push out the first Android 13 update in September or October.
The OnePlus 12 series will likely be the first to get the update, followed by OnePlus other high-end and mid-range phones. In total, OnePlus plans on updating 15 of its handsets to Android 13 — see the complete list here.
It only took OPPO a month to release the first stable version of Android 11, making it one of the fastest companies to do so. It was a little slower with Android 12, as it needed two months to push out the first stable update. Based on this info, we expect OPPO to roll out the first Android 13 update by the end of October at the latest.
The company has already announced ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and mentioned that it would roll it out to almost 35 phones within a year.
August 18, 2022: OPPO has officially announced its ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The beta version is already available for the Find X5 series and will be coming to more phones soon.
realme shipped out Android 11 about three months after it became available. It was quite a bit slower with Android 12, rolling it out five months after making its debut.
realme hasn’t shared an Android 13 update timeline with the public yet. However, based on data from previous years and the hope that realme will be faster this year than it was last, we’d say we’ll see the first stable Android 13 update from the company in either November or December.
It seems like Samsung is getting faster with Android updates each year. It rolled out the first Android 11 update three months after its launch. It was much, much faster with Android 12, rolling it out just a month after it was released. We think the story will be similar this year, meaning that the company will release its first Android 13 update by the end of September at the latest.
The Galaxy S22 phones will likely be the first ones to get the update, followed by the latest Galaxy Z phones and a few older high-end devices. You can also expect the update to make its way to many Galaxy A and M devices.
We expect Sony’s latest Xperia 1 IV to be the first phone to get the Android 13 update, followed by the slightly older Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III.
Sony hasn’t shared its Android 13 plans with the public yet, but we expect the tech giant to ship out its first stable update around three months after the OS made its debut, just like it did with Android 12. That means it could be released sometime in November.
It took vivo roughly two months to release its first Android 12 stable update. Although the company hasn’t shared its Android 13 update timeline with the public yet, we expect it to follow a similar path as last year.
That means we’ll likely see the first Android 13 update from vivo by the end of October.
Xiaomi isn’t the best or the fastest when it comes to Android updates, and we don’t expect that to change this year. Based on the company’s Android 12 timeline, we expect the first stable Android 13 update to be released in November — three months after the OS made its debut.
The company will likely focus on its flagship Xiaomi 12 series first before moving to other phones, including the ones under the Redmi brand.
Next: How to update any Android phone
Home Latest News Android 13 update: When is it coming to your phone? – Android...