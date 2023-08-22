How to watch Hulu on Mac – AppleInsider









Hulu is one of many options when picking a streaming service and the primary way to access content owned by networks like Fox and Disney — here’s how you can stream Hulu on your Mac.

Launched in 2007, Hulu is a major player when it comes to streaming platforms. It offers a wide range of content and can be bundled with other services, like Disney+ and ESPN+, making it an attractive option for streaming.

Hulu boasts several major content libraries, including those of 20th Century Studios, Searchline Pictures, ABC, Freeform, A&E, and FX Network. It also features its own Hulu original programming.

Streaming Hulu is also easy to do and only requires a few minutes to set up.

How much is Hulu?

Before streaming Hulu, you’ll need to snag a subscription.

Like most streaming services, Hulu has multiple tiers that users can choose from. Hulu’s current subscription plans include the following:

Hulu (Ad Supported): $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year

Hulu (No Ads): $14.99 per month

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $69.99 per month

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $75.99 per month

Additionally, if eligible, students can subscribe to the basic ad-supported Hulu plan for $1.99 per month.

How to watch Hulu on macOS

To watch Hulu on your Mac, you have a couple options. You can easily do it via your browser of choice. Hulu supports all major browsers, but we recommend using Safari.

Open your browser Visit Hulu’s site In the upper right corner, click Log In Once logged in, browse for the show you’d like to watch

At this time, Hulu does not have a dedicated macOS app. However, if you wish to use an app, there’s a third party app available called Clicker that can be downloaded and used to watch Hulu.

Mechanical keyboards today typically sport similar designs with one stand-out feature. The NuPhy Field75 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, however, comes with various components that differentiate it from the competition.

