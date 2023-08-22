Microsoft appoints Tosca Colangeli as new Solutions Leader in the UK – Microsoft









January 10, 2023 | Microsoft Reporter, News Centre UK

Microsoft UK has appointed Tosca Colangeli, former President of Kyndryl for UK and Ireland, as Solutions Leader for the UK, a key role on Microsoft’s senior leadership team.

In her role, Tosca will be responsible for leading Microsoft’s solutions strategy across the diverse Microsoft Cloud Portfolio including Modern Work, Azure, Dynamics, and Surface, collaborating with customers and partners across industry.

Tosca joins from Kyndryl, the new publicly traded Global Technology spinout of IBM. The firm announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft in November 2021, focused on helping organisations across all industries to accelerate their digital transformation. Prior to Kyndryl, she has worked in the tech sector for nearly 27 years in global, European and country leadership roles.

“I am thrilled that Tosca is joining Microsoft. She brings a depth of leadership and solutions capability, as well as a passion for helping customers digitise and transform.” Clare Barclay, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft UK.

In her own words, Tosca explains: “I’ve seen first-hand the powerful partnership between Kyndryl and Microsoft and the unique value it has brought to both organisations across many areas. My career has been founded on adding value with customers through technology, and I am passionate about what can be achieved by innovation and transformation. It felt like the perfect time to turn the page and start the next chapter with Microsoft.”

Tags: Commercial, Corporate, leadership, microsoft, Solutions

Enter your email address to subscribe to the Microsoft News Centre and receive alerts of new posts by email



Subscribe

Follow us:

Share this page:

source







