Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8 – TV Guide

It’s Christmas time on Amazon Prime

Asa Butterfield, Your Christmas or Mine?

It’s beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we’ll also chime in on whether or not they’re worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn’t mean it’s good, right? And to help you plan what you’ll watch next, we’ve added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 9

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 7

Jourdan Dunn, Riches

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre’s literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1

For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It’s decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon’s hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yeterday’s rank: 7

Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap

Is it good?: It’s a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It’s a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5

For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 8

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It’s a solid shoot ’em up adaptation of Jack Carr’s book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 8

