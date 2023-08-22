How to set up and use your Amazon Fire TV Stick – About Amazon









Read this article in Spanish.

If you got a Fire TV Stick this holiday season and you’re ready to set it up, you may be looking for guidance on how and where to start. We’re here to help.

Here’s everything you need to know about setting up and using a Fire TV Stick, no matter which model you own.

Of course, the first thing you’ll want to do when you get a new Fire TV Stick is set it up. Thankfully, that’s easy to do. Here’s how.

Using your Fire TV Stick may be even simpler than setting it up. You’ll use the directional buttons on the remote to navigate the interface, and the central button on the middle to select items. There’s a back button, a home button, and a menu button.

One of the easiest ways to use the Fire TV interface is through Alexa. Simply press and hold the Alexa button on the remote and say, “Alexa” followed by what you want it to do. For example, “Alexa, launch Prime Video” and your Fire TV Stick will automatically open the app for you. Or, you can say “Alexa, show me popular comedies” and your Fire TV Stick will pull up a list of recommended comedy movies and shows.

You can also use the Fire TV app on your smartphone to control your Fire TV Stick. You’ll be able to change settings, launch apps, search for content, and enter text using the keyboard. If you prefer a touch screen, it’s a great alternative to the remote or Alexa.

Now that your Fire TV Stick is up and running and you know the basics, there are plenty of neat features for you to take advantage of. Here are some of our favorites:

