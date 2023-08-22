CAKE Token: How to Stake CAKE on PancakeSwap Exchange – Watcher Guru









Staking allows crypto holders to generate passive income on their cryptocurrency portfolios. Pancake swap has become a popular crypto exchange because of its affordable trading fees. Hence, its native CAKE Token has also gained some popularity.

It is possible to stake CAKE coins on PancakeSwap if you are a holder of it. Here’s how to do it step by step.

Here’s how to stake your CAKE tokens on PancakeSwap step by step:

There is no minimum amount of CAKE required to stake on the PancakeSwap Exchange. You can also stake $CAKE on other supportive wallets such as Trust Wallet.

After you transfer your funds to your Trust Wallet address, you can connect to the DEX from within it. You will find PancakeSwap under the “DApps” tab.

After opening Trust Wallet, connect it to PancakeSwap to be able to see your BEP20 tokens on the PancakeSwap network and start trading or staking $CAKE.

