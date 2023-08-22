Roblox Blox Fruits Update 14 – Release Time, New Fruits and Patch … – DualShockers









Here’s what we know about the latest Blox Fruits update.

Big updates are something gamers always look forward to.

Be it new characters, levels, or other additions, updates help to keep games fresh and offer players a reason to keep playing.

That’s no different within Roblox and its many different titles including the likes of Adopt Me! and Blox Fruits.

The latest update within Roblox is update number 14, coming to Blox Fruits. Here are all the details we know about the update so far, including possible release times and changes.

Roblox Blox Fruits is just one of the many games playable within Roblox. It’s incredibly popular and played by many. The game is described by

We hit 1 billion visits on Blox Fruits today! That’s insane! Use code 1BILLION for two hours of 2x exp and thank you all for helping us get this far!

— Blox Fruits (@BloxFruits) February 27, 2021

“>the developers as follows:

“Welcome to Blox Fruits! Become a master swordsman or a powerful blox fruit user as you train to become the strongest player to ever live. You can choose to fight against tough enemies or have powerful boss battles while sailing across the ocean to find hidden secrets.”

Great news for Roblox Blox Fruits players, the latest update, update 14 is set for release today, March 19. While no official time has been confirmed yet, the latest update looks like it could drop somewhere between 7 pm to 9 pm Eastern Time. As stated, however, this isn’t guaranteed, so players will just need to keep their eyes open for when update number 14 drops.

– Disabled Christmas event.

– Increased level capacity to 1525.

– New island added (Forgotten Island):

– Final 2nd sea island before 3rd sea is added (coming next update).

– Blox Fruits Dealer Cousin officially added:

– Added Enhancement colors (second sea only):

– Weapons like TTK now have a white helix by default.

– Looks better on blocky bodies. Currently working on a better method for Rthro bodies.

– Added Youtuber kill rewards:

– Added a new awakening: Rumble.

– Added a new fighting style.

– Added a new secret race (specializes against teamers):

– Added 2 new swords.

– Added a few new titles.

– Added small Premium benefits.

– Increased max bounty/respect to 25M (doesn’t increase PvP boost after 20M+).

– Minor upgrade to Fast Mode:

– Legendary sword dealer:

-Reset the raids leaderboard and fixed the exploit to get on top 100.

– Chat notifications now also show as game notifications (this means Xbox players can now see factory raids).

– Nerfed Dragon defense from 70% to 62.5%.

– Reduced the Death Step requirement from 450 mastery to 400.

– Fixed scam messages in the first world.

– Fixed the Enhancement effect not scaling correctly on Buddha and Rubber.

– Fixed fruits gifting menu not showing everyone in the server.

– Slightly reduced the end lag on TTK Z.

– Slightly buffed Buddha’s V hitbox.

– Heavily nerfed Triple Dark Blade.

– String awakening:

– Control:

– Dark fruit fixes:

Sam (He/Him) is the Managing Editor at DualShockers. He’s been playing video games for as long as he can remember and you can regularly find him on his Nintendo Switch. When he’s not playing games, he’ll no doubt be suffering watching his beloved Ipswich Town.

source







