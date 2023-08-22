Governor Newsom Welcomes New Tesla Global Engineering and AI … – Office of Governor Gavin Newsom









Published: Feb 22, 2023

⚡California leads the nation’s ZEV market with nearly 1.4 million ZEVs sold – 40% of the nation’s total

PALO ALTO – As California continues to lead the nation’s tech industry, Governor Gavin Newsom today joined Tesla CEO Elon Musk on a tour of Tesla’s new global engineering and AI headquarters in Palo Alto. Since 2009, California has supported Tesla to help create the future of the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) market. Now, California will remain the home of Tesla as their new global engineering and AI headquarters works to develop the technology of the future.

What Governor Newsom said: “The future happens in California first. We’re changing the world through our historic investments, our conveyor belt for talent, and partnerships with companies like Tesla. The state continues to be the world’s innovation hub, charging the electric vehicle revolution, and dominating the industry in every category – all while keeping the same goal in mind: ensuring a cleaner, greener, and healthier place to live for future generations.”





Governor Newsom and Elon Musk at Tesla’s new global engineering and AI headquarters in Palo Alto

California’s national – and global – economic leadership by the numbers:

California is the nation’s leading ZEV market, with nearly 1.4 million ZEVs sold as of December 2022 – 40 percent of all ZEVs sold in the U.S. We also lead the nation in ZEV infrastructure, with 80,027 shared electric vehicle chargers and 63 hydrogen stations.

Top EV manufacturing and exports: The state is home to 55 ZEV-related manufacturing companies, more than any other state. The success of California’s programs has led to ZEVs becoming a top export and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation.

Most high-quality, diverse workforce in the nation: More engineers, more scientists, more researchers, more Nobel laureates than anywhere else in the nation. California is home to nearly 830,000 immigrant entrepreneurs and 25 Fortune 500 companies founded by immigrants or children of immigrants.

California leads the world in tech businesses and dominates the IPO pipeline, with 56% of the United States’ private companies valued at more than $1 billion. Silicon Valley was ranked as the world’s No. 1 startup ecosystem, followed by Los Angeles at No. 6 and San Diego at No. 21.

IPO and unicorn dominance: Over 900 completed IPOs for California companies over the last decade (2011-2021), more than double Texas and triple Florida. Just over half of 2021’s new “unicorns” – 173 – are based in California. By comparison, Texas had 8 and Florida had 3.

More than half the nation’s venture capital: Since 2000, California has received over 51% of all venture capital invested in the United States – with more than $625 billion total invested in our state. In every single one of those past twenty years, we received no less than 44% of all venture capital invested nation-wide.

Best higher education system in the world: According to the US News & World Report, six of the nation’s Top Ten public universities are in California and all UCs are among the best in the nation. CalState is the largest university system in the world, and four of the top five public universities are in California.

