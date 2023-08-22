PancakeSwap Burns $27M in CAKE in Continuing Attempt to … – BSC NEWS









The value of CAKE token has remained unchanged since Sept. 1, outperforming BTC and ETH.

We hope you like the smell of burnt pancakes in the morning! PancakeSwap has just eliminated $27 million worth of $CAKE from circulation, as part of its regular burn program to combat inflationary pressures on the token.

🔥 6,827,850 $CAKE just burned – that’s $27M!

💰 Trading fees (Swap and Perpetual): 356k CAKE ($1M) +28%

🔮 Prediction: 59k CAKE ($229k) -5%

🎟️ Lottery&Pottery: 43k CAKE ($168k) +46%

🔒 NFT Market, Profile & Factory: 469 CAKE ($2k) -40% pic.twitter.com/b22HuSGjGu

The CAKE token is currently trading at $3.89, which is basically unchanged since Sept. 1. (During the past three months, the token has reached a maximum value of more than $5 and a minimum of under $3.60.)

During the bear market, “no change” in price often means “good change.” Since Sept. 1, $CAKE has outperformed the two major coins $BTC and $ETH, which have lost about 20% and 30% of their value, respectively, during that time.

PancakeSwap is the dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and leading Decentralized Application (dApp) overall on BNB Chain and has recently branched out to Ethereum and Aptos.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the price of $CAKE has correlated more nearly with $BNB than $BTC or $ETH. The current value of $BNB is about the same as it was on Sept. 1, although, like $CAKE, the price experienced peaks and valleys during the interim period.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Explore 'The Messi Effect' in the MLS as Lionel Messi takes the field with Inter Miami. Discover the impact of his debut, the anticipation surrounding upcoming matches, and predictions for the Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati clash.

Lionel Messi, the soccer superstar we all adore, has landed in Inter Miami like a storm. It's been just a few weeks, but Messi has already left his blazing mark on the MLS. On and off the field, he's become the talk of the town. With stats that'll make your eyes pop and the kind of excitement that's been brewing for ages, Messi's debut in the MLS is shaping up to be an era-defining moment in American soccer history.

We've been hearing the buzz about Messi joining Inter Miami for quite a while, but it was on June 7 that the news was sealed and delivered. The day Messi took the MLS stage, the world of football collectively held its breath. And true to his larger-than-life persona, Messi worked his magic. His MLS debut was a clash with Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, and guess who lit up the scoreboard? That's right – Messi himself. His goal secured a heart-pounding victory for Inter Miami, finishing with a 2-1 triumph.

With the buzz intensifying, why not add to the fun by getting into soccer betting? Place your well-thought-out wagers on the upcoming results and turn up the thrill!

Messi's debut wasn't just a sports spectacle; it was a star-studded affair. The DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale turned into a hub of excitement as the sold-out crowd welcomed not only soccer enthusiasts but also A-list celebrities like Serena Williams, LeBron James, and even the one and only Kim Kardashian. The stadium vibrated with energy when Messi netted that game-winning free kick in the 94th minute. LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes couldn't hold back their praise, showering Messi with admiration on Twitter.

Lionel Messi's arrival in Inter Miami has ignited a soccer frenzy across the United States. It's safe to say that soccer is starting to give other beloved American sports like baseball and football a run for their money. Messi's entrance into the MLS might just set off a domino effect, drawing more star players to explore the thrill of American soccer. Think about what happened when Cristiano Ronaldo shook up the Saudi Arabian league by moving to Al Nassr last season. Interesting fact: A prominent player from Philadelphia, who's also a shareholder in Houston Dynamo FC, is keeping a keen eye on the MLS revolution stirred up by Messi.

The spotlight's on as Inter Miami gears up to face off against Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-finals. Circle this Thursday August 24th on your calendar because that's when these two powerhouses collide at TQL Stadium at 7:00 PM Eastern Time. But don't think the thrill stops there. Messi's on a roll – he'll be taking on New York Red Bull on August 27th in the MLS, aiming to turn the tide for Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

As August winds down, Miami gets ready to host Nashville on the 30th, offering fans another chapter of heart-pounding soccer action. Brace yourselves for Messi's brilliance alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the other gems of the team.

Taking a rapid glimpse into Cincinnati's recent game history, they played out a 3-3 draw against Sporting KC on July 24, emerged victorious over Guadalajara with a 3-1 score on July 28, settled for a 1-1 tie with Nashville SC on August 5, and faced a 3-0 defeat against Columbus Crew on August 21. Considering these recent developments, it's worth highlighting that Inter Miami seems to hold the upper hand as the anticipated favorite for the upcoming clash..

The match is live on BC.game, waiting for you to place your bet! Elevate your soccer passion by taking a shot with a strategic wager. Remember, predictions are a thrill, but sports are wild cards. Bet smart, play responsibly, and may the odds ever be in your favor!

Sponsored

