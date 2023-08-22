Microsoft is slashing prices on laptops, controllers, and games right … – The Verge









By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Like Amazon, Microsoft is throwing its own spring sales event and offering discounts on a range of tech. However, while many of Amazon’s deals have since expired, Microsoft’s sale has only just begun and will last through April 20th. Right now, for instance, you could potentially save hundreds on some of Microsoft’s newest laptops, including the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. Even better, some retailers like Best Buy are matching Microsoft’s prices.

It’s not all laptops, though; Microsoft is also offering some great deals for gamers. This includes deals on a refurbished Xbox Series X as well as one of our favorite controllers and a few games. Below, we’ve curated some highlights from the sale that are worth a look.

First up, Microsoft is discounting a number of laptops it launched just last year. Right now, for instance, the Microsoft Store is selling the new Surface Laptop 5 starting at $899.99 ($100 off) for the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The beautiful, well-built laptop is powerful enough for general use yet still thin and lightweight enough to carry around. It also sports a spacious 3:2 display that supports Dolby Vision IQ, which should optimize HDR content. While port selection remains limited, the laptop also supports Thunderbolt 4, unlike its predecessor. Read our review.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 is a beautiful device with strong performance along with a nice 3:2 display and support for Thunderbolt.

On the other hand, if you’d prefer a convertible, you can save up to $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. It starts at $999.99 ($100 off) at the Microsoft Store for a model equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, which is one of its better prices to date.

The Surface Pro 9 is powerful and offers a 120Hz screen that also supports Dolby Vision IQ. It’s an attractive device as well, one that you can buy in various color options, ranging from green to blue. It also comes with some extra convenient perks, like a handy stylus garage and a built-in kickstand. Be aware that you’ll have to pay extra for a keyboard and stylus, however. Read our review.

The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate as well as a stylus garage.

If you require a creator-focused laptop that can handle heavier graphics, you can also buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $1,399.99 ($200 off) from the Microsoft Store. The laptop offers a unique pivoting screen so you can, say, lay it flat to write or draw on it. It also boasts a spacious 14.4-inch touch display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and an excellent trackpad. Read our review.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio offers a head-turning design along with comes with a flexible 120Hz screen.

Microsoft is also discounting gaming consoles, accessories, and games. For example, if you don’t mind buying a refurbished console, you can save some money on the Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s next-gen gaming console is currently on sale for $469.99 at the Microsoft Store, which is $30 less than buying it new. The Series X is larger and more powerful than the Series S, with a built-in disc drive so you can play both digital and physical games. It also supports 4K gaming and comes equipped with more storage. Read our review.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is also on sale in various colors and designs. Right now, for instance, you can buy either the black or blue model for $49.99 ($10 off) or the white controller for $44.99 ($15 off). You can also buy a black controller with a USB-C cable for an extra $5. If you prefer a different shade, you can also buy a yellow model for $39.99 ($25 off), a red controller for $44.99 ($20 off), or a green model for $54.99 ($10 off). Special edition models are also on sale, like the stellar shift for $59.99 ($10 off) and the camo controller for $54.99 ($15 off).

The Xbox Wireless Controller is our top pick for most people, one that’s a great jack-of-all-trades option that also happens to be quite affordable. While it lacks customizable buttons and some of the more advanced features you’d find on a premium model like the Xbox Elite Series 2, it still features a USB-C port, a handy share button you can use to save and share clips online, and support for Bluetooth.

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

Finally, Microsoft’s also discounting some games. The cross-gen bundle version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II that you can play on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One is, for instance, $45.49 ($25 off). Other games on sale at the Microsoft Store include Wild Hearts and the new Dead Space remake, which you can buy for $55.99 ($14 off). Sonic Frontiers is also on sale for $40.19 ($20 off), while you can buy Hi-Fi Rush for $26.99 ($3 off). Older titles are also discounted, like Cyberpunk 2077 for $29.99 ($30 off) and Red Dead Redemption 2 for $19.79 ($40 off).

Not to be confused with Activision’s Modern Warfare II from 2009, this 2022 reboot is similar in name only. The game’s campaign is new, as is its online multiplayer section and spec ops co-op missions.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source







