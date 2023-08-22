28 Best Documentaries on Hulu 2023 – Hulu Documentaries to Stream – Cosmopolitan









Why not get a little *educated* on your next movie night in?

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with sitting down in

your coziest outfit with a glass of wine and a face mask and turning on a rom-com or snuggling up with your S.O. for a scary movie. But sometimes, you want to watch a movie to learn something new or make you think about something differently. Enter: the best documentaries you can stream on Hulu.

Whether you’re all about true crime or want to chill out with a nature-y film, there’s a perfect documentary match out there for you. Documentaries are all about true stories, sooo they can kinda be about anything. Some of them are great for learning about crucial topics like the history of racism in America or the literal nightmare that is the US healthcare system, while others are about less pressing issues, like a lonely whale (I would actually die for him tho) or the best ramen shops in Japan. These documentaries tackle topics of identity, relationships, social structures, work, family, friendships, and more. One of them even asks the question of whether or not we live in a simulation — you know, for if you’re in an especially ~philosophical~ mood.

But with so many documentaries out there, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your time. Luckily, I’ve rounded up 28 of the best documentaries you can watch on Hulu now so that you don’t spend an hour scrolling through your options only to decide that you’re actually too tired to watch a movie. You can thank me later.

Welcome to The Villages–the Florida readers know. Some Kind Of Heaven is a 2020 documentary produced by award winning filmmaker Darren Aronofosky and The New York Times. The documentary gives viewers a look behind the (literal) gates of the world’s largest retirement community, The Villages, Florida. The community is often dubbed the “Disney World for Retirees” or “God’s waiting room,” and the doc explores some of the activities of the residents including psychedelic drug use, gold digging for shelter, golf cart precision drill team, and a club whose members are all named Elaine.



This 2019 documentary recently stirred up conversation on TikTok for being that hard to watch. Directed and produced by Sasha Neulinger, Rewind follows Neulinger’s own experience of child abuse and family secrets. A filmmaker since day one, Neulinger stuffed this documentary with decades worth of footage from his younger years to present day, receiving accolades from multiple film festivals.



If you’re feeling nostalgic for your green slime covered childhood, look no further. The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story documents the peak of the Nickelodeon era, from the network’s inception to its lasting impact on 2000’s culture and humor. Spongebob, The Amanda Show, Kenan and Kel–it’s all here.



Recently nominated for three Academy Awards, Flee is an animated documentary which follows the story of a refugee who fled from Afghanistan as a child–his identity protected by an alias and, of course, animation. Before lending his voice and story to Flee, the subject had never before told anyone his life story, including his boyfriend. His story is one of triumph and tragedy and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho called Flee, “the most moving piece of cinema [he] saw this year.”



Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2015 Academy Awards, Cartel Land follows two vigilante groups fighting the drug cartels at the frontlines of the Mexican Drug War, from opposite sides of the United States-Mexico border.



A must watch for all comedy historians, Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show follows the creation, history, and cancellation of the Saturday Night Live alum’s eponymous sketch comedy show from 1996. The documentary features past cast members Steve Carrell and Stephen Colbert, among others. Not to give too much away… The Dana Carvey Show aired on ABC for only seven episodes before being canceled for controversial material, and to this day is considered a relic of television history.



This Macedonian documentary from 2019 follows an isolated beekeeper living in a remote mountain village, cut from three years and 400 hours of footage. Honeyland explores important issues like dwindling natural resources and declining biodiversity, so it’s the perfect recommendation for that family member who still refuses to say the words “climate change.”



This 2014 French documentary follows the work of designer Raf Simons’ for Christian Dior. It’s a bit of fashion history that appeals to both couture enthusiasts and the style averse, and features cameos from Marion Cotillard, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sharon Stone.



Directed and produced by ’90s teen icon Soleil Moon Frye, Kid 90 gives an inside look to the A-list teens of that generation, featuring Moon Frye’s own home video footage–’90s lore says she carried that camera with her everywhere she went. The film features vintage and present day footage of ’90s stars like David Arquette, Brian Austin Green, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Leonardo DiCaprio (who produced the film), Charlie Sheen, Corey Feldman, and more. Any pop culture lover will eat this one up and be left dreaming of an era documented by home video rather than Instagram Stories.



Released in 2020, Enemies of the State follows the story of Matt Dehart, a former U.S. Air National Guard intelligence analyst and registered sex offender, who claims the U.S. government saddled him with a false sex crimes conviction after he found confidential documents alleging misconduct by a top leader of the CIA. For lovers of true crime and political conspiracies, this one’s for you.



A new true crime story to keep you awake–literally–Dead Asleep follows the case of Randy Herman Jr., who in 2017 was convicted of a murder he says occurred during a sleepwalking episode.



This powerful documentary looks to James Baldwin’s unfinished book, Remember This House, and his writings on civil rights leaders like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. to explore the history of racism in the United States. It covers topics from slavery to the Civil Rights Movement to the Black Lives Matter movement and the portrayal of Black people in media today. If you watch one documentary from this list, make it this one.



This Hulu original charts the rise and fall of WeWork under the leadership of Adam Neumann, who was pushed out after the company went from being valued at $47 billion to being nearly bankrupt in just six weeks. The fascinating documentary tells the story of what was going on behind the scenes, with interviews from former WeWork employees, journalists, and experts.



*hits bong* What if we’re like, living in a simulation and none of this is real? That’s basically the idea behind this documentary, which explores the concept of "simulation theory" through conversations with people who believe that we live in a virtual reality. It ties together science, religion, pop culture, and true crime in a very compelling way.



This documentary tells the true, bizarre story of Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran, a set of identical triplets who were adopted by separate families and never knew that the others existed (until they met as adults). I won’t spoil anything, but this story really does not go where you think it’s going to go.



Follow a team of scientists as they study and try to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which communicates at a frequency no other whale can hear, meaning it has lived a very solitary life. (Hello, I am crying about a whale now, hbu?) Beyond the quest for the whale, this documentary also explores ideas around what it means to connect with others and humanity’s relationship to the oceans.



This poignant documentary follows three transgender high school athletes: Sarah, a skier, Andraya, a runner, and Mack, a wrestler who became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling, as they all navigate their athletic ambitions, personal lives, and staying true to themselves in the face of hate.



I actually teared up just watching the trailer for this emotional documentary. It follows a young woman as she navigates mother-daughter relationships, generational trauma, the prison system, and cycles of poverty and drug addiction.



This HBO documentary gives viewers an honest, emotional look at the effects of the opioid epidemic. It centers around four families who have experienced devastating consequences of opioid addiction — all of which started when family members received legitimate prescriptions to dangerous painkillers. It features interviews with these families, along with interviews from experts in public health and addiction. It’s a tough watch but vital if you want to understand the opioid crisis in America.



Questlove directed this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a major six-week event celebrating Black music, art, and history. Legendary artists like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, and many others performed. This documentary investigates why the groundbreaking event didn’t get more media attention and features tons of never-before-seen footage. One film critic/musician said it was "the best music documentary I’ve ever seen."



