Comparing Caged Beasts, FIL, and AVAX – The Cryptonomist









Cardano tops the list of crypto projects with most developer participation: followed by Kusama and Polkadot

Tokens To Soar in August — Toncoin (TON), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Everlodge (ELDG)

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Latest news on crypto regulation: Binance is reconsidering its European presence

France updates its crypto regulation in line with the MiCA

Ripple: the SEC case against crypto securities resumes

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

OneCoin fraud: presentation of new book canceled over death threats

Monero: What is the CryptoNote protocol?

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Years of Success: International and Largest Baltic Developers Conference “Build Stuff” Returns to Vilnius on November 15-17th, 2023

Next Block Expo Returns to Berlin – Leading Blockchain Event to be Held on December 4-5th, 2023 at CineStar CUBIX, Alexanderplatz.

Cryptosphere: Your Place of Knowledge

Bitget hires Netflix movie actor Adam Devine in its crypto campaign

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Crypto wallet over $3 billion in Bitcoin: could BlackRock be involved?

Coinbase buys a minority stake in Circle and USD Coin expands its reach to more blockchains

Jim Cramer is pessimistic about Bitcoin’s future: he thinks investors should ignore it and buy traditional gold

Crypto wallet over $3 billion in Bitcoin: could BlackRock be involved?

Bitcoin price analysis after the latest dump: are we going for $20,000 or $30,000 USD?

The forecasting of Blockstream CEO Adam Back: Bitcoin will surpass $100,000 before the halving of 2024

Bitcoin in the classroom: El Salvador’s youth learn how to send BTC

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

News: SEC may approve Ethereum ETFs

Before the price collapse of Ethereum, a crypto whale sold of $41 million worth of ETH

Understanding Ethereum gas fees: Visa’s innovative approach to on-chain crypto transactions

Tether (USDT): legal and crypto mining news

Bitcoin mining: experts say network hashrate could drop after next cryptocurrency halving

Bitmain’s new machines for mining Filecoin

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

High inflation in Argentina leads people to increasingly consider a stablecoin-based economy

Tether announces withdrawal from Omni layer and two other blockchains due to lack of demand

Bank of America releases its views on PayPal’s stablecoin

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

McDonald’s Singapore gives away Grimace NFTs developed on Polygon

OpenSea switches to optional fees for NFT creators from 31 August

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Robert Kiyosaki’s positive forecasting on silver

Ripple (XRP) unveils its crypto solution for a CBDC at the Bank of New Zealand

Russia: 13 banks will test the CBDC

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

The crypto industry is teeming with countless coins and tokens, each with their own moonshot ambitions. This article will look into three distinct crypto assets that serve different purposes. Whether you’re seeking the next viral meme coin or exploring the world of staking, let’s dive into BEASTS Coin (BEASTS), Filecoin (FIL), and Avalanche (AVAX) and discover the exciting potential that awaits you!



Summary

Avalanche (AVAX) and Filecoin (FIL) have both made significant contributions to the crypto ecosystem, albeit in different ways. Avalanche has gained recognition for its high-speed and scalable blockchain network, addressing scalability concerns that plague other platforms. With its unique consensus protocol, Avalanche offers fast transaction confirmations, low fees, and compatibility with Ethereum. Staking AVAX tokens on the Avalanche network provides an opportunity for investors to earn staking rewards while contributing to network security and consensus.

Meanwhile, Filecoin is on a mission to rewrite the rules of decentralized storage and data preservation. Built on blockchain technology, Filecoin secures data with cryptographic proofs, guarding against tampering. Users can earn passive income by renting out their unused storage to other network participants. Their clever consensus mechanisms, Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt), keep data availability and integrity on lock. While direct staking of FIL tokens on the Filecoin network is a no-go due to its unique architecture, clever third-party solutions unlock the platform’s true potential.



In the vast and varied crypto jungle, BEASTS Coin (BEASTS) paves its own path to success. Word on the BEASTS presale has spread quickly, thanks to its referral system. Token holders can now enjoy 20% of their investments for each new individual who signs up using their unique affiliate code. What’s more, the person utilizing the code also receives a generous 20% in return! While BEASTS exceptional referral system allows users to reap easy passive income rewards, the true memetic magic lies in its unconventional investment representation. Farewell to dull charts and numbers! BEASTS Coin measures progress through the growth and evolution of its lovable mascots, the BEASTS Coin. This imaginative approach adds a visually engaging and motivating twist to tracking financial progress during the presale phase!



While Avalanche, Filecoin, and BEASTS Coin operate in the crypto space, they each bring unique strengths and opportunities for investors. Avalanche’s emphasis on scalability and staking appeals to those seeking a high-speed and secure blockchain network. Filecoin, on the other hand, positions itself as a game-changer in decentralized storage, empowering users to earn passive income through their unused storage capacity. BEASTS Coin adds an element of creativity and engagement to the investment experience, offering a novel way to track progress through the growth of its mascots.



All in all, each of these coins holds great earning potential but choosing the right token depends on your interests and preferences. BEASTS Coin combines the allure of a meme coin with a community-driven opportunity for passive income. On the other hand, AVAX and Filecoin not only offer staking but also provide a range of additional benefits. Choose your token wisely and embark on a rewarding crypto journey tailored to your style!

Follow the Links For More Information on BEASTS Coin!

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Stefania Stimolo – 22 Aug 2023

