Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is still available for its Black … – The Verge

Despite the arrival of Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite remains the best value in Amazon’s current Kindle lineup. Thankfully, you can currently find the 8GB, ad-supported model still discounted to just $94.99 (normally $139.99) at Amazon, Buy Buy, and Target. The ad-free model is also available at Amazon for $114.99 instead of $159.99, which remains its lowest price to date. While 8GB can still hold roughly 2,000 individual pieces of literature, if you’re planning on using your Paperwhite to listen to audiobooks, there are also substantial discounts on the 16GB model, which is on sale at Amazon for $99.99 instead of $149.99 in the ad-supported configuration or for $119.99 (normally $169.99) without ads.
While the continued lack of physical buttons is a bit irksome, the latest Paperwhite still includes a number of subtle but welcome improvements over the prior model. It now has a 300ppi, 6.8-inch E ink display with adjustable color temperature to help reduce eye strain, as well as a battery that can last for months on a single charge and USB-C charging, allowing you to top off its battery faster than before. Just like previous models, the 2021 Paperwhite also has an IPX8 waterproof rating, so you won’t have to abandon your bathtime buddy on dry land.
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
The Paperwhite does have support for a number of eBook files, including EPUB, PDF, and MOBI, but still lacks an intuitive way to access free book-lending services like OverDrive or Libby. While you can get your books somewhere else, it's clear that the Paperwhite wants you to shop at Amazon’s ebook store. Still, if you’re looking to pick up one of the best e-readers you can get without splurging on the Paperwhite Signature Edition with wireless charging or the Kindle Oasis — both of which are currently on sale as part of Amazon’s ongoing Black Friday promotion — the base model is an excellent option.
