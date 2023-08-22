Is MrBeast Considering a Move to Japan Like PewDiePie? Thea Booysen’s Recent Post Stirs a Thought – EssentiallySports









MrBeast was recently seen traveling to various countries. First, it was France, now the team was spotted in Japan. Jimmy is not only busy with his professional schedule, but is also having a romantic getaway. The YouTube King is accompanied by his girlfriend Thea Booysen.

They both have been sharing quite a lot of updates regarding the recent trip. But, the last post by Thea had an intriguing caption that is captivating.

Jimmy Donaldson is the current king of YouTube. With millions of followers and views, MrBeast is a common name in the content circle. His girlfriend is also a talented artist. She is an author who also is part of various eSports events. Recently fans got to see the couple in Japan. From the looks of many posts, it seems that the MrBeast team is planning a massive content based in the country, but Thea’s latest Instagram post indicates a possibility of moving.

That is the caption of her recent post read, ‘Brb, thinking of moving to Japan.’ From the posts, we sure could notice the team enjoying the fruits that Japan has to offer. Thus, it would not be a surprise if someone wants to stay back a bit longer. Moreover, Thea’s post might as well be her expressing the beautiful time she had with Jimmy there.

A post shared by Thea Booysen (@thea_booysen)

But, interestingly, Japan became the new home for PewDiePie, the former YouTube king. Currently, Felix resides in the country, and occasionally travels between his residence here and the house in Brighton, England. Though PewDiePie travels between the two residences, he likely would be taking a pause from that as his wife Marzia is pregnant.

MrBeast’s Close Friend Chris Tyson Has the Perfect Reply for the ‘Remove Chris From Team’ Critics

It would interesting to see MrBeast and his girlfriend Thea Booysen following a similar pattern. But, even if that is in the books, it would likely take much time. Especially as Donaldson is currently at the epitome of his career, and Thea is pursuing her passion for content creation and writing.

The Fan's Perspective

Soon after the photo was posted on Instagram, the fans adored it. They were seen praising Thea for the post and commented on how good she looked in the picture.

Interestingly, fans at the moment don’t think Donaldson would make this massive move. We can hope that he doesn’t and moreover can expect to see some incredible content from the internet sensation in the coming days.

Watch this Story: MrBeast Amazes Many Top Stars after Achieving 100 Million Subscribers

