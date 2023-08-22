Join us at Microsoft Secure to innovate and grow – Microsoft









Maintaining security across today’s vast digital ecosystem is a team effort. AI and machine learning have helped to detect threats quickly and respond effectively. Yet we all know that the best defense still requires human wisdom and experience. From a frontline security operations admin to the chief information security officer (CISO), every one of us brings a unique perspective that helps achieve our common purpose—to protect what matters.

As the threat surface increases with remote and hybrid work, security professionals are being asked to protect more with less. Tight budgets and timelines often leave little time to share knowledge, grow skills, or nurture the next generation of defenders.

That’s why I’m proud to announce a new annual security event designed to empower our community—join us on March 28, 2023, for Microsoft Secure. Register today.

I’m continuously awed and humbled by the ingenuity and dedication shown by cyber defenders at every level of our partner and customer ecosystem. The first iteration of Microsoft Secure will kick off an annual event designed to build on that spirit of ingenuity. Technology helps our security professionals do more, and it’s always powered by people­­—the quietly fearless security professionals who make everything possible and the CISOs in boardrooms fielding security questions from colleagues. Microsoft Secure is for you.

Microsoft Secure will kick off at 8:30 AM PT with conversations on the state of the industry between Microsoft leaders helping to deliver the products security teams use daily. I have the honor of delivering this year’s keynote, along with Charlie Bell, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Security, and we will share insights on how an AI-powered future in cybersecurity can create a safer world for all—you won’t want to miss this. Other speakers joining me include Joy Chik, President, Identity and Network Access, Microsoft, Bret Arsenault, Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Microsoft, and and John Lambert, Corporate Vice President, Distinguished Engineer, Microsoft Security Research.

Innovation sessions highlighting our latest product updates across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy will follow our keynotes. And around midday, you can attend breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and product deep dives organized around four themes:

For more interactive learning, join these live-open discussions and engagement opportunities, including Ask the Experts, Table Topics, and Connection Zone forums. Plus, our team will provide insights and answers to your questions in the event chat in real-time throughout the day.

Deep dive with your peers into six hours of fresh announcements, innovations, and comprehensive security strategies. By joining our very first Microsoft Secure, you’ll:

Join us at Microsoft Secure to get the simplified, comprehensive protection you need to innovate and grow. Together, let’s create a safer world for all.

Register now for Microsoft Secure.

