Nothing Phone (2): Should you wait or get the Nothing Phone (1) instead? – India Today

Going by the word on the street, the Nothing Phone (2) could be coming very soon and we are only a few months away from its official launch. Now the phone is expected to come with a bunch of upgrades over the Nothing Phone (1). And with better specs and features, you can rest assured that the price of the Nothing Phone (2) won’t also be cheap. This begs the question — should you wait for the Nothing Phone (2) or should you just buy the Nothing Phone (1) and save your cash?

Nothing Phone (2): Everything you need to know

The Nothing Phone (1) was a unique smartphone that launched to a lot of hype and fanfare! Of course, the Nothing Phone (1) was just like any other mid-range smartphone, with the typical specs and the latest Android software at the time. But what really made it unique and stand out from the rest of the other options (flagship phones included) was its design. The Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (1) was truly something. It was new, it was exciting, and now, with a speculated 2nd generation Nothing Phone in the works, the expectations are going to be sky-high.

But, is the Nothing Phone (2) even coming? Well, there wasn’t a clear answer to this question up until January 30, earlier this year. So, Carl Pei in an interview revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) is slated to launch in 2023. As for the exact time, or the expected price and features, Carl did not comment on any of that. Although, he did mention that this time around, the USA market will be a top priority. This means, unlike Nothing Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in the USA. He also mentioned that software will be a top priority. However, with the Glyph interface being the star of the show last year, I am pretty sure, the show stealer once again will be the Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (2).

When to expect the Nothing Phone (2) launch?

So, when could the Nothing Phone (2) launch? As of now, an exact launch timeline has not been revealed. But rumours are rife that Pei and Co could launch the Phone (2) sometime in late 2023. But I am speculating a July launch could be possible for the Nothing Phone (2) considering the Phone (1) originally launched in July of last year.

By the way, a Nothing Phone with model number AIN065 did visit the BIS website recently, so could that signify an imminent launch? Guess we’ll find out.

Bringing the premium experience with Nothing Phone (2)

Shifting gears, what could be the features and specs on offer with the Nothing Phone (2)? Well, in terms of the specs, rumours are suggesting that the Nothing Phone (2) could feature an OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 5000mAh battery and possibly the latest Android software. So what’s so different about the Nothing Phone (2) compared to the Nothing Phone (1)? A fair number of things.

First up, the mid-range Snapdragon 778G chip could be swapped for a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8-series chip in the Nothing Phone (2). Now, Pei did confirm that the Phone (2) would offer a more premium experience over the Phone (1), but he didn’t explain how. Later on, Qualcomm accidentally revealed in a post that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, although, the post was later deleted. But, considering Pei’s words and Qualcomm’s accidental post, there’s a big possibility that the Nothing Phone (2) could feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip under the hood.

Source: Qualcomm EU

Additionally, as I mentioned above, the battery capacity on the Nothing Phone (2) is rumoured to be 5,000mAh, which is a reasonable upgrade over the 4,500mAh battery of the Nothing Phone (1). One can also expect to see faster charging, maybe 65W or more, as compared to the 33W charging speeds that you get with the Phone (1). Also rumoured is possibly a better quality OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Other than this, as I said earlier, the Glyph interface will surely make a return. But, what’s unknown right now — in what capacity? I am hoping, Nothing makes a design change to how the Glyph looks on the rear panel. However, I won’t keep my hopes that high given that Ear (1) and Ear (2) look almost identical. But, expect to see new added features to the Glyph interface. Maybe the lights could be brighter. I hope RGB lighting is also added, which I think could be an obvious upgrade. But, let’s wait and see what Nothing has in store for us finally.

It’s going to be pricey!

What could be the price of the Nothing Phone (2) when it launches? The Nothing Phone (1) launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage version. The 8GB + 256GB storage was priced at Rs 35,999, and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage version was priced at Rs 38,999.

So, believing the Nothing Phone (2) is going to be a premium offering, I think the price is going to see a significant hike. First of all, my hunch is that there are only going to be two variants of the Nothing Phone (2), i.e., 8GB + 128GB storage version and 12GB + 256GB storage version. My guess on the pricing would be Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 for both variants respectively. You never know, it could even be Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 if the company decides to go all aggressive. But given Nothing’s track record, the company does not compromise on the pricing, so let’s see what’s really going to be the pricing when the Nothing Phone (2) eventually launches.

Should you wait for Nothing Phone (2)?

The hype around the Nothing Phone (2) is real. And despite the possibility of the phone being pricey upon launch, I think it does make sense to wait for the Nothing Phone (2). See, if you have a tighter budget of around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, in that case, the Nothing Phone (1) is a good buy. But, if you have been a fan of Nothing, and you know what the company is capable of, and also, if you have a budget to extend to up to Rs 50,000 — in that case, the Nothing Phone (2) seems to be a plausible option.

With features such a flagship grade chipset, better Glyph interface, bigger battery, an efficient high-refresh rate screen, and possibly an upgraded camera system, the Nothing Phone (2) has all the right ingredients to disrupt the smartphone market.

