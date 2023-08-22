Latest Rumors for Every Mac: When to Expect New Models, What to … – MacRumors









From the MacBook Pro to the Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air, it can sometimes be exhausting to keep up with each product’s latest rumors and leaks for what’s coming next.



To help MacRumors readers get a quick digest of everything they need to know, we’ve consolidated the latest rumors about each Mac product below, including when new models are expected, new features, and more. For more information on each product, check out our dedicated guides.



The latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were announced in October 2021, making them over a year old. The redesigned MacBook Pros were the first high-end Macs from Apple with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple was widely expected to announce updated models this past fall but delayed plans to launch in 2023.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options are on track to launch in the early half of 2023. Last year, Apple held an April event to announce the M1 iMac, a new Apple TV, AirTags, and iPad Pros. With an early half of 2023 expectation, Apple could hold another spring event to announce the new MacBook Pros and other new products.

The new MacBook Pros are not expected to feature significant changes, sticking to the design introduced last year. Instead, they’ll benefit from the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which will offer higher performance and battery efficiency compared to the current M1 Pro and M1 Max variants.



The current iMac was announced in April 2021 with the M1 chip. Thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip, Apple was able to completely redesign the iMac into a thinner form factor. The current iMac features a thin design with a 24-inch display and comes in various colors with matching accessories.

The 24-inch iMac is the only iMac in Apple’s lineup, as the company discontinued the 27-inch and 21.5-inch models. For the next iMac, we aren’t expecting any major changes. According to Gurman, a follow-up to the existing 24-inch iMac is in the works but is unlikely to ship until later in 2023 with the M3 chip, which Apple has not yet announced.

The updated iMac is unlikely to feature any major design changes but will benefit from the M3 chip. There are also reports that Apple is working on a higher-end version of the iMac dubbed the “iMac Pro,” a name used for a discontinued iMac model. Gurman says Apple remains interested in the more high-end iMac option but that the product has faced delays internally.



The Mac mini is Apple’s smallest and most portable Mac, a popular option for customers who enjoy its portability and versatility. The latest Mac mini was one of the first Macs to gain the M1 chip in November 2020, and since then, Apple has not provided Mac mini lovers with a newer model. Countless rumors suggested Apple was working on a redesigned Mac mini, but those plans have since reportedly faded.

According to Gurman, Apple is testing Mac mini models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for a possible launch sometime in 2023. The updated models are unlikely to feature the rumored redesign and will instead keep the same design as the existing model. The aluminum unibody design of the current Mac mini has been used on every new ‌Mac mini‌ since 2010. Apple continues to sell an Intel-based Mac mini alongside a model with the M1 chip.



The M2 MacBook Air is the latest Mac from Apple, announced just this past June. The new MacBook Air has a new design that ditches the wedge-shaped look of previous models for a thin, light form factor. The MacBook Air has a 13-inch display, is powered by the M2 chip, and comes in four distinct colors.

Given that the MacBook Air was announced recently, we aren’t expecting a direct successor anytime soon. But we are expecting a new addition to the MacBook Air family in 2023. According to reliable display analyst Ross Young, Apple will announce a MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch display as soon as the spring of next year.

The new MacBook Air is expected to feature the same overall design as the existing 13-inch model, with flat edges, a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function keys, MagSafe charging port, and more. At 15.5 inches, the upcoming MacBook Air will sit between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and will be the largest ‌MacBook Air‌ to date.



The Mac Pro is the most powerful Mac from Apple. The current Mac Pro is over three years old, making it overdue for an upgrade. The ‌Mac Pro‌ is the only Mac in Apple’s lineup that has not yet transitioned to Apple silicon and is still entirely powered by Intel chips.

Apple has been testing an Apple silicon Mac Pro for some time, but the development of the product has reportedly faced some challenges. According to Gurman, Apple’s original plan to offer the upcoming Mac Pro with M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips may not go to plan. According to the journalist, Apple has abandoned plans to offer the Mac Pro with the most powerful Apple silicon chip, the M2 Extreme. Instead, the Mac Pro will be offered with only the M2 Ultra chip and have different configurations and the ability for expandability.

An exact timeframe on when to expect the upcoming Mac Pro is not yet known, but it can presumably be expected sometime in 2023.



The Mac Studio was announced in March 2022 as the highest-end Mac desktop until the Apple silicon Mac Pro arrives. The Mac Studio features a similar concept as the Mac mini, but in a larger form factor with more ports and performance. The current Mac Studio is offered with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chip options. For an update to the Mac Studio, we haven’t heard much regarding any significant changes but could see an update with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.

Recently unearthed Geekbench scores and database spottings have revealed Apple is testing the M2 Max chip internally, with what could be an upcoming Mac Studio. If Apple is sticking to an annual update schedule, we’ll see a Mac Studio refresh this spring, but that remains to be seen.

