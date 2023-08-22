An update to our US referral and FBA fees – About Amazon









The message below was shared with Amazon selling partners on November 17, 2022.

As we near the end of the year, we would like to thank you for your continued partnership. We started 2022 expecting a return to normalcy as COVID-19 restrictions eased, but fuel prices and inflationary pressure presented further challenges, some COVID-19-related challenges persisted, and we have seen recessionary concerns arise in many places around the world. Despite these challenges, you have persevered and demonstrated tremendous agility, and together, we have served customers well.

We continue to invest heavily in people, technology, transportation, and infrastructure to innovate on behalf of our selling partners. We do this while also working to be more efficient and manage our costs to serve you and customers, so we can provide an amazing service that is also a great value. Today, we would like to share the updates we are making to our U.S. referral and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) fees that will take effect on January 17, 2023, except where otherwise noted.

These changes are designed to allow us to collectively better serve customers while ensuring that we continue to provide you with a great value relative to alternatives. On average, these fee changes are below those announced so far by other logistics providers. In addition, Amazon’s fulfillment fees will remain an average of 30% less expensive than standard-shipping methods offered by other major third-party logistics providers, and an average of 70% less expensive than comparable two-day shipping alternatives.

For a summary of all fee changes, please visit: amazon.com/selling-fee-changes.

With our gratitude and warm wishes for a healthy and prosperous holiday season, we want to thank you again for our continued partnership and the investments that you have made in partnership with us to serve customers through 2022, 2023, and beyond.

Dharmesh Mehta

