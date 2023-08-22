PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen … – PlayStation









All available on January 3.

Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January. Escape the Empire’s clutches in single player adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, head into the wastelands with friends in online RPG Fallout 76 and enjoy platforming action in Axiom Verge 2. All three titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members on Tuesday, January 3. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for January will be announced soon.

Let’s take a closer look at the Monthly Games lineup.

Cal Kestis’ story begins here. Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in March, find out how Cal Kestis’ journey began in this original Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment. Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities and master your Lightsaber on your quest to rebuild the Jedi. Fight to stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors, use your Jedi training to strategically approach every fight, and visit far-flung corners of the Star Wars galaxy, packed with new characters, creatures, enemies and droid.

Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Explore two connected worlds, wield ancient tech and question reality in this explorative platformer sequel, which expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities and gameplay. Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines, battle monsters and use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You’ll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive.

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday January 2 to add Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant to their game library.

Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

81 Comments

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

Ken Chan Sr Product Manager, SIE

Dave Lockman Senior Game Designer, SMG Studio

De’Angelo Epps PlayStation Blog Correspondent

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source







