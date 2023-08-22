Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction: Uwerx (WERX) Looks To … – Crypto News Flash









The crypto space constantly witnesses a wave of new entrants while existing projects strive to stay competitive. A new player has emerged amid this dynamic environment, capturing attention and raising expectations. Uwerx has fueled speculation about its potential to become a leading freelance platform with global benefits.

Meanwhile, established coins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos Hub (ATOM) continue to exhibit volatility, prompting analysts to make price predictions that can provide insights into Uwerx’s future competitive position relative to Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos Hub (ATOM).

The Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem is known for its strong support of NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and metaverse applications. It has gained recognition for its exceptional throughput and affordable transaction fees.

Unfortunately, the activity within the Avalanche (AVAX) network has recently dwindled to a mere trickle. The total value locked (TVL) in the protocol has experienced a significant decline, shedding approximately $20 billion in value and settling at just $776 million.

This has dramatically affected the price of AVAX, as it currently trades at $14.40. It decreased by 1.35% within the past week and has declined more within the past month. However, following Circle’s announcement to launch Euro Coin on Avalanche (AVAX), AVAX became bullish in the last 24 hours by gaining 2.12%.

While experts anticipate Avalanche (AVAX) to gain more strength in the upcoming days, it could go either way, depending on market conditions.

Uwerx has stolen the hearts of both freelancers and investors with its revolutionary features and a high potential for maximum returns. Its recent Alpha version launch is a step forward to achieving its promises.

This current version already features a Landing page, Signup page, Login/Sign In page, Forgot Password, and a Freelancer or Client Initiation Page. Other features include the Initial Step of Job Creation and Initial Step of Finding Talent, My Activity, Hiring Dashboard, and Job Creation Process pages.

Meanwhile, the Beta version will soon be available for users to interact with. They can send their feedback to the Uwerx team at feedback@uwerx.network.

Uwerx has experienced a fast growth rate during its presale thanks to the agile methodology approach adopted by the developers. This strategy has helped them release the project in stages while making significant improvements over time. It has also increased their confidence in the project’s performance once launched. So, the Uwerx team increased the WERX launch price from $0.09 – $0.11 to $0.095 – $0.115.

The team also made provisions to accommodate more interested investors in its presale. It reduced its token allocation from 8% to 7% and increased the presale token allocation from 45% to 57% (427,500,000 tokens).

Going by a 98.2% vote from the Uwerx community, the team also plans to run a test airdrop to ensure all token holders have their correct receiving wallet addresses. Furthermore, users can store their assets in the Uwerx Vault to earn interest. This feature will, in turn, encourage more user engagement on the platform.

Uwerx guarantees the security and legitimacy of its project. It received audit approval from Solidproof and InterFi Network long before the presale began. Its team also plans to forfeit their small contracts ownership after listing WERX on centralized exchanges. In addition, the developers will lock their assets for 25 years during the presale, as supported by 82.8% of the Uwerx community.

While in its 5th presale stage, Uwerx has amassed over 5,546 signups, 1,627 Twitter followers, and 1,535 members on Telegram. This growth signifies a bright future for the project, with analysts predicting it could hit $2.7 by Q4 2023.

Since its establishment in 2016, Cosmos Hub (ATOM) has strived to establish a network of interconnected blockchains prioritizing durability and seamless connectivity. Cosmos Hub (ATOM) has faced some challenges recently, which reflects in its current value of $10.55.

Investor sentiment towards Cosmos Hub (ATOM) has turned bearish despite constant updates in new project features. The ATOM token has decreased by 0.07% within the past week and by 18.546% within the past month.

The recent legal dispute involving Grace Yu, the former growth and strategy chief of Cosmos Hub (ATOM), has had a detrimental impact on the price of ATOM. In March 2023, All in Bits, the company behind the creation of Cosmos Hub (ATOM), initiated a lawsuit against Yu in the US District Court in Brooklyn.

The lawsuit accused her of derogatory remarks about the blockchain network, which violates the terms outlined in her contract. While legal disputes of this nature are commonplace in traditional finance (TradFi), it is a unique and unprecedented occurrence within the crypto realm.

This news generated negative sentiments among investors and market participants regarding Cosmos (ATOM). Analysts predict that if this negativity lingers, the value of Cosmos Hub (ATOM) could fall to $10 by the end of 2023, potentially dropping to $9 by mid-2024.

Ultimately, Uwerx, like Cosmos Hub (ATOM), will push for a revolutionary trend and consistently roll out updates to back it up. However, Uwerx will perform better than Cosmos Hub (ATOM) as it will be more decentralized and user-centric.

