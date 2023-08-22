Microsoft News: Surface Laptop Go gets April 2023 firmware update – MSPoweruser









Surface Laptop Go is the first Surface device to get the April 2023 firmware update. As expected, the latest firmware update does not include any new features or changes. Instead, it focuses on improving the existing experience.

The April 2023 firmware update improves system graphics performance, device stability, and reliability. Additionally, it addresses security vulnerabilities to make your Surface Laptop Go more secure. Below is the official changelog if you are interested in looking at it.



It is worth noting that the April 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 20H1, or greater.

Last month, Microsoft updated the firmware version of the Surface Laptop 3 and Laptop 4 with the March 2023 firmware update. The Laptop 3 is the last Surface device to receive the March 2023 firmware update. Microsoft will continue to push new firmware updates to all its supported Surface devices in the coming months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked







Δ

As an Amazon Associate MSpoweruser.com earns commission from qualifying purchases.

About Us | Privacy | Contact Us

Copyright 2023 MSpoweruser, all rights reserved. Not associated with Microsoft

[email protected]

source







