The Best HBO Shows of 2023 – TV – Cosmopolitan









You’ll be renewing your subscription so dang fast.

There is literally so much TV to consume, and as such, it can be really, really hard to figure out what is worth your time and what’s not. Because the problem is that there are about 12,349 streaming services, and there are new shows hitting those services quite literally all the time. Sure, you can rely on word-of-mouth from friends and family, but even they couldn’t possibly have seen ALL the shows. But don’t worry, we’ve made a helpful list for you to help cut through all of that, and we’re here today to discuss HBO specifically. There’s HBO proper and there’s

HBO Max, but they’re both on this list because frankly, we watch everything on HBO Max anyways. Here are the best new shows and new seasons hitting HBO Max this year



The Last of Us finally gets a video game adaptation right. And thank god it did. This show is the first must-watch of 2023, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and some episodes are already streaming.

This is like Veep, but for Watergate, and it looks absolutely hilarious. It stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux as the masterminds of a political scandal, and it premieres in March.

Hacks season 2 saw our leading ladies take to the road, and I can’t wait to see what season 3 has in store, especially considering they ended the season (spoiler alert) on not-great terms.

Now, listen. This show is not what some would call good, but in that way, it’s excellent. It’s like… so ridiculous that you can’t help but watch and enjoy. It dominates social media to an extent that you have to keep up just to be in on the discourse. Also, Aidan’s back!

If you sorely miss Downtown Abbey, it’s time to catch up on season 1 of this show before season 2 comes out. Nothing actually important happens in this show and I mean that as a sincere compliment. The stakes are low but the drama is high!

Get ready for the most stressful 10 weeks of your life as you watch the Roy family try to… un-f*ck itself. Tom Wambsgans hive, rise!

Okay, get this: Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) partnered up with the creator of Euphoria to create a show about the "sleaziest romance in Hollywood," starring Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. I’ve never said "sign me up" so fast.

Another entry in the "if you haven’t seen this show, please catch up" canon. Two thirty-something siblings trying to make it in show business have to come to terms with their younger brother and mom becoming more famous than them.

Yes, this is the second TV project about alleged killer Candy Montgomery, but this one has Elizabeth Olsen, so honestly, it’s still very much worth watching.

This show is coming back for season 4 which means we are going to get to laugh some more. Amazing! Great news!

Emma Baty is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she shapes TV, movie and music coverage, writes celebrity profiles, edits stories across both print and digital, and generally obsesses over all things pop culture. Prior to this role, she worked as Cosmopolitan.com’s News Writer, writing celebrity news stories daily and covering live events like the Oscars. Originally from Grand Haven, Michigan, she currently lives in Brooklyn.



All the Deets on ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Back for Round 9

See Charity and Dotun’s Full Relationship Timeline

Charity and Dotun Are Planning TWO Weddings!

All About ﻿﻿Joey From ‘The Bachelor’

So Who Will ABC’s 2024 Bachelor Be?

20 Thirsty Tweets About Joey Being Your New Bach

All the Deets on ‘TSITP’ Season 2’s Finale Episode

All the Spoilers (So Far!) From ‘BiP’ Season 9

All About Your New Fave Show ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Everything to Know About ‘Percy Jackson’ ⚡️

A Handy-Dandy Episode Guide for ‘TSITP’ Season 2

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©2023 Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source







