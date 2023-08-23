When Is the Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Coming Out? – MUO – MakeUseOf









Here’s when you can expect the next Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy Z phones to be available.

Samsung releases a lot of cool new products every year, and if you're a fan, you're among the many who eagerly wait for the next Galaxy phone to come out.

Let's see what are the top upcoming Samsung phones you should look out for and guess their release dates based on past launches. We'll also comment on the new features you can expect from them based on credible rumors and leaks.

The next addition to the Galaxy S series will be the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. We saw how the S22 Ultra looks like a Galaxy Note and comes with a built-in S Pen. This feature is likely to be retained on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and onwards.

If you were expecting a new design on the S23 Ultra, you might be a bit disappointed as insiders believe it's going to be almost identical. The S23 and S23+, however, are expected to get a design refresh based on the product renders we've seen of the handsets.

All three handsets will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung hasn't confirmed the official release date of the S23 series yet, but we're expecting the handsets to launch in the next Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2023.

While flagships have their charm, a lot of people buy Galaxy A phones over Galaxy S phones simply because they're more affordable and offer many of the same features.

Unlike the Galaxy S series which envelops three models, the Galaxy A series targets a broader range of prices. If you're looking to buy one, keep an eye out for the Galaxy A14, A24, A34, A54, and A74. All of these handsets are likely to launch in March 2023.

We're confident that they'll look very similar to their predecessors in terms of design. Several outlets hint that the Galaxy A54 might have a 50MP 'downgraded' main camera and lack a 5MP depth camera which we are totally fine with.

Samsung's foldable phones are getting closer to becoming mainstream each year—as is evident by the success of the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. If you like to be at the forefront of the latest and greatest in the tech industry, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 is for you.

We aren't expecting any revolutionary innovation in material science; it's likely that its screen will be just as fragile as the one on the Z Fold 4. That said, we do expect a new camera module design this time since the Fold 4 looked almost identical to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will most probably launch in August 2023.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August 2023. We know that the clamshell foldable design is more popular than the book-style foldable design among buyers, thanks to its cheaper price tag and fashionable appeal.

In fact, its success has inspired other manufacturers to launch their clamshell foldable phones as well, such as Motorola's Moto Razr 2022 which directly competes with the Flip 4.

While the Fold series targets power users who prioritize productivity, the Flip series is for those looking for a lifestyle essential. If you're bored with the traditional smartphone form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will definitely spark some conversations among your friends.

Samsung releases phones throughout the year. While most of the limelight goes to the flagship Galaxy S series, a lot of other Samsung phones are released not too long after. Depending on your budget and your needs, you can decide how much to spend on a new Samsung phone and how long you actually want to keep it.

If you want the best specs, the Galaxy S series is a no-brainer. If you're on a budget, the Galaxy A series will deliver a similar experience without burning a hole in your pocket. And if you want to experience the latest hardware innovations, the Galaxy Z series won't fail to excite you.

Ayush is a junior editor and senior writer at MUO and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has been writing professionally since 2018 and his work at MUO has been viewed over 4 million times. He specializes in Android and has been an active user and enthusiast of the platform since the early 2010s. He’s also keen on artificial intelligence, audio, productivity, and the iPhone.

Ayush also leads the accountability program at MUO wherein he manages and helps team members increase their performance by setting goals, tracking output, offering guidance and motivation, answering queries, and sharing productivity tips.

