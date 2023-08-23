Samsung Galaxy F34's key specs and design revealed, launching soon – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com









Sagar 25 July 2023

Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 1380-powered Galaxy F54 last month, and today, the company announced it will launch the Galaxy F34 in India soon. The Korean company didn’t detail the Galaxy F34’s specs sheet but confirmed the smartphone would pack a 120Hz Super AMOLED notched display with 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 will feature a triple camera setup on its rear, headlined by a 50MP camera with OIS. Samsung said the F34 will come with a Fun Mode having 16 different in-built lens effects. It will also come with the Single Take camera feature that captures up to four videos and photos in a single shot.

Keeping the entire package up and running would be a 6,000 mAh battery, advertised to last up to two days on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 will support 5G networks, and the image shared by Samsung confirms the smartphone will come in two colors, but their marketing names are unknown.

Wait it’s 10.9 screen .. why bother do people buy

South east asian countries are also getting certain M series. But adding further confusion, some of these M series have different specs i.e. battery capacity and chipset, compared to M series selling in India.

If I didn't know better I would say that the M54 is a rebranded A54 model from North America. The M denoting the country it is released in. I would be curious to know what the F model line is based on, possibly a budget phone only available in t…

