Valorant News: Split Returns to Competitive Queue; However, there’s a Catch – The Sportsrush

Published December 03, 2022

Split returns to Valorant Competitive and Unrated Queues; however, Riot is removing Breeze and Bind from the same.

We finally see the return of Split to the UNrated and Competitive Queues of Valorant after months of absence. However, there is a catch. Riot is looking to remove Breeze and Bind to balance out the usage of characters in that map.

However, they are also looking to revamp both maps and simplify them. Riot has not given us any idea of how it has changed Split. In the recent article revealing the return of Split, Riot gave us an idea of what they did with it. Let us talk about it below.

Thinking Man’s Valorant made a video talking about the return of Split and why Riot did it at this stage in the game. Check it out above!

First, the plan is to make a proper competitive queue for all the maps in the game. There are a lot of maps that do not function well with the agents in the current meta. That is why the map pool will change in the 6.0 update, which will be announced in January. The update will bring some exciting news about competitive Valorant and some good changes.

Riot is taking out Breeze and Bind without a specific return date. We guess they will return after the first quarter of 2023, but that is just a prediction. The good thing is that people can still experience these maps when playing game modes like Spike Rush, Custom games, and more. For now, that is all the news we have about the map changes in the game. More will be revealed as soon as the recent 5.12 patch changes hit the servers.

Copyright: © RU Sport Private Limited. All rights reserved.

