Save $150 on Apple's M1 Mac mini with 512GB SSD at Amazon – AppleInsider









Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Save $150 on Apple's Mac mini

The lowest price on Apple’s M1 Mac mini with 512GB storage is back at Amazon, matching the retailer’s Black Friday deal.

While supplies last, holiday shoppers can pick up the 512GB Mac mini with 8GB of memory for $749.99. This $150 price drop delivers the cheapest price available on the upgraded configuration that offers double the amount of storage compared to the standard M1 Mac mini.

At press time, the Mac mini may arrive between Dec. 23 and 27 with the fastest delivery option, so be sure to plug in your specific delivery address for up-to-date estimates if you need it by Christmas.

Looking for a model with 16GB of memory or 1TB of storage? Every configuration is discounted in our M1 Mac mini Price Guide.

Even more Apple deals

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

While supplies last, holiday shoppers can pick up the 512GB Mac mini with 8GB of memory for $749.99. This $150 price drop delivers the cheapest price available on the upgraded configuration that offers double the amount of storage compared to the standard M1 Mac mini.

At press time, the Mac mini may arrive between Dec. 23 and 27 with the fastest delivery option, so be sure to plug in your specific delivery address for up-to-date estimates if you need it by Christmas.

Looking for a model with 16GB of memory or 1TB of storage? Every configuration is discounted in our M1 Mac mini Price Guide.

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

Babbel's intuitive language learning platform is on sale for 2 days only at the brand-new low price of only $149.97. This lifetime subscription includes access to all languages and more than 10,000 hours of high-quality content.

Today's hottest deals include an Apple Watch Series 5 for $175, $100 off a Cosori Smart air fryer, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max models from $530, 65% off a Pyle vehicle backup camera, and more.

Today's top deals include an Apple Watch Series 6 from $166, 58% off an AMD Ryzen 7 desktop processor, 64% off a Google Pixel 4, $200 off a Bose Smart soundbar, and more.

Nothing's second crack at smartphones is a device that tries to take on the iPhone 14 Plus. Here's how the Nothing Phone (2) compares against the iPhone 14 and its super-sized counterpart.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series have been recently introduced as devices that aim to bring a premium experience to the tablet segment. Here's how they fall slightly behind Apple's iPad Pro.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds boast high audio quality with noise cancellation and high battery life. Here's how they fare against Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro.

After months of rumors, Beats officially announced the new Studio Pro over-ear headphones with a design reminiscent of the Studio 3, and a lot has changed in five years. Here's how the two models' specs, batteries, and more, compare.

Apple has released the Beats Studio Pro headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and other features. Here's how they compare to the AirPods Max, which hasn't been updated since 2020.

Feds seize $400,000 worth of counterfeit Apple devices

What is Display Scaling on Mac, and why you (probably) shouldn't worry about it

Linux for Apple Silicon adds first conformant M1 GPU driver

Babbel's lifetime subscription hits a new low price of $149.97, with limited time remaining

Apple releases fifth public betas of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, others

Beats Studio Buds + gain two colors in Olive & June collaboration

Apple distributes seventh watchOS 10 developer beta

Apple issues first beta for macOS 13.6 Ventura

Babbel's intuitive language learning platform is on sale for 2 days only at the brand-new low price of only $149.97. This lifetime subscription includes access to all languages and more than 10,000 hours of high-quality content.

Today's hottest deals include an Apple Watch Series 5 for $175, $100 off a Cosori Smart air fryer, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max models from $530, 65% off a Pyle vehicle backup camera, and more.

Today's top deals include an Apple Watch Series 6 from $166, 58% off an AMD Ryzen 7 desktop processor, 64% off a Google Pixel 4, $200 off a Bose Smart soundbar, and more.

The sixth developer beta of iOS 17 is out, and includes plenty of changes, including reverting a major UI change that caused plenty of user backlash.

A feature in iPadOS 17 enables iPads to work with USB-C capture cards. Here's how to use the feature to make your large-screen iPad work as an external monitor for your Nintendo Switch.

With the fifth developer beta of iOS 17, Apple has continued to refine the major software update ahead of its fall release. Here is everything new in this beta update.

Nothing's second crack at smartphones is a device that tries to take on the iPhone 14 Plus. Here's how the Nothing Phone (2) compares against the iPhone 14 and its super-sized counterpart.

Apple has been putting in the work in its attempt to make the iPad more powerful, and the new changes with iPadOS 17 and Stage Manager make it closer than ever to a Mac replacement.

The Yaber K2s projector allows you to stream movies directly from popular platforms without the hassle of extra wires. But before you rush out to buy it, there are some drawbacks to be aware of.

If you're worried about repetitive stress injuries while working, the Kensington TB550 Pro Fit Ergo Trackball mouse provides an ergonomic solution at a budget-friendly price.

On Thursday, Nomad released the all-new 130W GaN Power Adapter, equipped with a trio of USB-C ports to power up your iPhone, MacBook Pro, and iPad, quickly and at the same time.

The Oleap Pilot offers solid sound quality in a comfortable open-ear design. However, the price tag attached to it may not be as comfortable as wearing the headset.

Mechanical keyboards today typically sport similar designs with one stand-out feature. The NuPhy Field75 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, however, comes with various components that differentiate it from the competition.

{{ title }}

source







