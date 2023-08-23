Nothing Phone (2) New Concept Is Pretty Sleek – Concept Phones











It’s been a month since the last good looking Nothing Phone (2) concept we saw and now it’s time for a fresh one. The device has emerged courtesy of Concept Central and there’s even a video of it below.

Turns out that this is going to be more of a flagship compared to the first model, as it will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU inside. Also 12 GB of RAM and 255 GB of storage. An AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate is supposed to make the cut, plus a 5000 mAh battery. Now the main theme of the design remains transparency and a flat frame.

The Glyph system is still here and shaped in a similar manner compared to the predecessor. The triple back camera has an unusual triangular setup for the sensors and the module lights up in an eye catching way. We definitely need more features for the Glyph, not just lighting up when charging or getting notifications.

Maybe a way to interact with the camera capture somehow. Now, if the device is priced anywhere close to $499 it could be a hit.

via t3.com

Technology Jobs

Casino minimum deposit 1 pound casino UK newukcasino.uk

All nodeposit bonus casino are the most demanded for casino players, and casinos that have this no deposit bonus always have an advantage.

Play the best slot machines on csgame.cz!

Play with free spins in new online casino not on gamestops 2022 and have fun.

source







