Following MrBeast's Death Poll Tweet Which Raked In Almost $8.5 … – EssentiallySports

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has the habit of surprising and entertaining the community with his unique videos. But a few months back, he released a death poll-type tweet that sent shockwaves to the community, and evidently, also was sent back to the YouTuber. This left MIT Research Scientist Lex Fridman to think about the public’s reaction had there been a real version of Squid Games.

MrBeast stands as one of the pioneering stars of today’s world and is potentially on the way to becoming the first YouTube billionaire in the world. While he continues to impress the people with his feats, he once stunned the world with a poll that would grant people almost $8.5 billion by choosing a dark side.

For context, one has to roll back a few months when MrBeast tweeted and put forward a bizarre situation in front of the public. One can see the tweet below:

Wow, the people that voted yes killed 833,483 people and made $8,334,836,400

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 7, 2022

He opened the poll for the people wherein one had the chance to get $10,000, however, a random person died if one accepted it. And the results came out intriguing as 833,483 people voted ‘yes’, hypothetically killing the same number of people, and made $8,334,836,400.

During the recently uploaded podcast with MIT Research Scientist Lex Fridman, this tweet did come up and the podcaster asked what Jimmy learned from it about human nature. MrBeast then explained, “honestly, this is like late at night when I threw that up too. I was just like ‘huh this will be a funny thing,’ I assumed it’d be 90 known like 10 yes.”

via Imago

Source: Lex Fridman YT

Stating that it was just a random spur-of-the-moment thing, MrBeast did admit that it was surprising to ultimately see that almost 45% of people had voted in favor of the poll. He stated that he knew some would be trolling, but 10% of the replies felt as if people were “dead-serious.” Fridman extended this thought by stating Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History podcast and the resemblance that he got from it in Squid Games.

YouTube’s First Potential Billionaire MrBeast Reveals His Immense Desire to ‘Leave Behind an Immortal Legacy’ Similar to Elon Musk and Steve Jobs

Fridman said, “He believes that in all of us, that for example if something like YouTube or a different platform stream to public execution or streamed the torture of another human being a lot of people would say that’s deeply unethical, but they will still tune in and watch.” However, this would without a doubt be not under the TOS of any platform, whatsoever. He further asked MrBeast about the possibility of how people would behave if Squid Games was real.

To this inquiry, MrBeast said, “Yeah I mean, obviously it would probably have billions of views.” Thus, this was the discussion that went from a death poll tweet took a turn towards assuming the after-effects if there had been a real Squid Games. But here one shouldn’t forget how Jimmy recreated the Squid Games video into something joyful and entertaining.

Which has been one of the best videos of MrBeast for you? Do tell us in the comments below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Ranking MrBeast’s Most Watched YouTube Videos Of All Time

