Amazon Prime New Releases in January 2023: Latest OTT web series, TV shows and Movies to watch (Trailers) – Newsroompost

Movies and shows this month on every platform are enough to get you through the sudden cold waves blowing. While there are a variety of shows and films released on every platform, Amazon Prime Video is dominated by second seasons for some great shows we loved before. Here’s a list of releases coming up on Amazon Prime Video in January 2023!

Release date – Now Streaming



A quirky comedy starring Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is the story of two young boys obsessed with horror. They team up with a ghost to become ghostbusters making the film entertaining in their own senseless way. With Jackie Shroff in a special role, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is a light-hearted comedy now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Release date – Now Streaming



An Amazon Original Series based on a true story of a group of workers on a remote Scottish oil rig. They are due to return to the mainland when a mysterious fog cloaks them and supernatural forces take hold. Starring the Game of Thrones star Iain Glen and the Schitt’s Creek actor Emily Hampshire alongside Martin Compston and Rochenda Sandall, ‘The Rig’ is a drama now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Release date – 13th January



After a successful first season, ‘Hunters’ return for season 2 with their stellar cast of Al Pacino, Josh Radnor, Logan Lerman and more. An American conspiracy drama series, ‘Hunters’ revolves around the Hunters setting out to bring Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plan. Making its way on Amazon Prime Video ‘Hunters’ Season 2 releases on the 13th of January.

Release date – 13th January



Return of director Adrian Brown from Season 1 along with Sheldon Wynne, ‘The Test’ Season 2 will be a four-part docuseries. This season follows the players facing the England team and playing in Pakistan after two decades and their matches with Sri Lanka in the midst of anti-government protests. Debuting Season 2 on the 13th of January, don’t miss ‘The Test’ on Amazon Prime Video.

Release date – 27th January



Featuring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, and others, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is releasing on OTT. A Romance Comedy, this film revolves around Darcy and Tom after their destination wedding gets turned upside down. A romantic wedding with all their families gathered turns into an unexpected hostage situation. ‘Shotgun Wedding’ releases on Amazon Prime Video on 27th January.

