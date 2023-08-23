Hulu Keeps Crashing on Your Device? Try These 9 Fixes – Online Tech Tips









Does Hulu crash on your device when you open the app or during video playback? That sometimes happens when using an outdated version of the Hulu app. Corrupt cache data, low device memory, and server downtime can also cause Hulu to crash.

This tutorial will show you how to troubleshoot and fix Hulu app crash issues on several streaming devices.

Hulu is only available in the United States, U.S. territories, and U.S. military bases. The streaming app might crash or fail to open if you’re in an unsupported region or country. Using Hulu with a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can also cause the app to crash.

Also, VPNs sometimes slow down your internet speed and cause Hulu to buffer videos. If you use a VPN, turn it off and check if that stops Hulu from crashing constantly. It would help if you refreshed your device’s internet connection by re-enabling Wi-Fi/cellular data or restarting your router.

Hulu may malfunction on your device if there’s an issue with Hulu’s servers. Use third-party site-monitoring tools like DownDetector and IsItDownRightNow to check if Hulu is experiencing an interruption or downtime.

If these tools report problems with the streaming service, wait until Hulu fixes the server outage. Keep an eye on the server status page and try using Hulu again when the service is back online. Contact Hulu Support if the server interruption persists, and Hulu keeps freezing on your device.

An outdated Hulu app version may crash or freeze constantly. Updating Hulu can fix performance issues and bugs causing the app to crash. Open your device’s app store and update Hulu to the latest version.

If your streaming device doesn’t have an app store, refer to this Hulu Help Center article to learn how to check for Hulu updates.

The Hulu app might malfunction if your streaming device’s Random Access Memory (RAM) is low. Closing applications you aren’t using is a quick way to free up memory and get Hulu working correctly again. Force close Hulu or restart your streaming device if the app keeps crashing.

Many device manufacturers recommend force closing an app when it’s unresponsive or malfunctioning. Force close Hulu if it crashes or freezes when you launch the app.

Open your iPhone or iPad app switcher and swipe up on Hulu’s preview to close the app.

Head to Settings > Applications > Manage Installed Applications > Hulu and select Force stop.

Shut down and restart your streaming device if you can’t force-stop Hulu or if the app keeps crashing.

Cache files (or temporary files) help applications run faster on your device. However, performance problems and other issues may arise if an app’s cache data becomes corrupt.

Force close Hulu on your streaming device, clear its cache data, and check if that stops Hulu from crashing.

Go to Settings > Applications > Manage Installed Applications > Hulu and select Clear cache.

Go to Settings > Apps > Hulu > Clear cache and select OK.

Hulu recommends rebooting your streaming device if you’re having trouble using the Hulu app. Power cycling your device frees up memory for apps to run smoothly. A device reboot can also fix temporary system glitches causing problems with the Hulu app.

Shut down your smartphone, wait a few minutes, and turn it back on. If you use a smart TV or media streaming player (Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), turn off its power source, and turn it back on after a few minutes.

Software and firmware updates introduce new features and fix malfunctions on your streaming device. Head to your device’s settings menu and update its software/firmware to the latest version. Better yet, configure your device to download and install software updates automatically.

If Hulu keeps crashing after trying the above fixes, delete the app, restart your device, and reinstall Hulu.

On Android, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > See All Apps (or App info), select Uninstall, and select OK.

To uninstall Hulu on iOS devices, tap and hold the app icon, select Remove App, and tap Delete App.

If you stream Hulu on Apple TV, go to Settings > General > Manage Storage and select the Bin icon next to Hulu.

On Fire TV devices, go to Settings > Applications > Manage Installed Applications > Hulu and select Uninstall.

Contact Hulu Support if the Hulu app still crashes after taking these troubleshooting steps. We advise contacting your device manufacturer if all applications—not just Hulu—crash constantly.

Hulu works on web browsers (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge) in Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. So, you can keep up with live TV shows or movies even if the Hulu app is crashing or unavailable.

