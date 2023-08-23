How to Use FPS Unlocker for Roblox (Working Method) – Beebom









With over 50 million daily users worldwide, it’s hardly a surprise that Roblox remains a popular game platform. Roblox is a game-building platform that houses a wide variety of genres and roles. Many of these games are fast-paced action ones, while others are on the calmer side of things. However, a thing that remains common across the board is Roblox’s 60 FPS limit, which has annoyed some users. So if you’re someone who has just created a new Roblox account but wants better FPS, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we explain how to unlock your Roblox FPS using a simple unlocker tool without problems. So without further delay, let’s use this unlocker to free Roblox’s FPS and elevate your gaming experience.

Boost Roblox FPS with Unlocker Tool (2022)

While the process itself is actually straightforward and simple, there are some things you need to know before we begin. However, if you’ve already crossed those items off your list, use the table below to skip to the method itself.

Things You Will Require to Unlock Roblox FPS

Before we begin with unlocking the Roblox FPS to the max, make sure you have the following items crossed off your list.

1. Roblox FPS Unlocker Tool

A free download, only a GitHub page away, Roblox FPS Unlocker (also known as rbxfpsunlocker) is a simple tool that we will use to unlock the FPS in Roblox. The tool is neither paid nor heavy in size, so it’s easy to download. Just download Roblox FPS Unlocker (Free) from this Github directory and extract it to a folder. If you get a warning message from Chrome, choose to keep the file as it’s not malicious. Mac users are out of luck here since this tool is Windows-only.

2. Pre-Installed Roblox Client

While I don’t need to tell this to seasoned Roblox players, new players listen up. If you have just created a Roblox account and are directly here, then take a moment to stop and install the Roblox desktop app from Microsoft Store (Free). You will need this client to begin playing and subsequently use the Roblox FPS Unlocker tool to free your frames.

Now that you have downloaded the tool and the Roblox Windows client, follow the steps below to learn how to install and use the Roblox FPS Unlocker tool.

1. Double-click on the downloaded rbxfpsunlocker tool and grant it the necessary permissions to run it. A small terminal window will open up and the tool will be installed. Then, it will minimize to the system tray. Do not close the tool as you cannot unlock FPS of Roblox games without it.

2. Now, head on over to your favorite Roblox game and press the Play button to run it.

Now simply look over in amazement to see your Roblox FPS has now been unlocked and is running free. You can continue to enjoy this unlocked FPS as long as you keep the tool running in the background. Now go on and enjoy this amazing frame rate boost in Roblox.

First Impressions: Roblox FPS Unlocker Tool

As someone who loves his 165Hz monitor at home, I was pleasantly surprised by the unlocked Roblox FPS I received using this unlocker tool. But for this guide, my test machine was a humble Nvidia MX550 laptop (with a 120Hz screen) that while handling 60FPS could also push past it. I decided to test out five different Roblox games that are popular and actually fun.

While you can find the detailed table with FPS values below, my overall experience, in short, was nice and consistent. The tool used my set and variable values (explained below) and unlocked the FPS accordingly. Furthermore, I did not encounter any stuttering or tearing of any sort, and it was fun.

Game Before FPS (Maximum Settings) After FPS (Maximum Settings) Piggy Breakout Chapter 60 152 Strongman Simulator 60 124 Brookhaven RP 60 145-154 Adopt Me! 60 128 Murder Mystery 2 60 109

How to Customize the FPS Cap in Roblox Unlocker Tool

Besides giving Roblox a much-needed FPS boost in games, the tool also gives gamers the option to set an FPS cap. So if you are someone who actually wants to tone down the 60FPS cap, keep reading as I show you how.

1. Bring up the running unlocker tool by going to the Windows corner overflow menu in the system tray.

2. Right-click on the tool and a dropdown menu will open up. Here, hover over the “FPS Cap” option to bring up another menu.

3. Now, simply select the FPS Cap you want to use, and you are all done. I use a 165Hz FPS cap on my home monitor, while you can set the same depending on your setup. The selected FPS change will take effect right away, and you can see the same the next time you boot up the Roblox app.

It’s even possible to use the Roblox FPS unlocker and set a custom FPS cap depending on your preference. Follow the steps below to do so.

1. Go into the folder where you extracted the unlocker tool, and you will see a settings file.

2. Right-click the file and open it with Notepad to make it editable.

3. Look for the FPSCapValues option, which will be followed by different values in a bracket.

4. Simply replace a value with your custom selection. Make sure you don’t remove the zeroes after it. And that’s it. When you go to select the FPS, as we did in the previous section, you will see your custom FPS value in the dropdown menu. Just select it, and you are all done!

My Anti-Virus shows the unlocker as Malware. Is my PC safe?

According to the official tool developer, it is common for the tool to come up as a false positive malware. This means that while the tool is not dangerous, it will be flagged like that by your Anti-Virus and Chrome. However, you don’t need to worry about any danger as the dev has claimed it’s safe and has gone as far as to offer his code free of charge for people to inspect.

Can I get banned for using this tool?

While we cannot give a definitive yes or no answer, we can say that the tool itself is fairly safe to use. Furthermore, we have been using this tool for some time now and there hasn’t been any account ban from Roblox.

Does this tool also boost my FPS?

It is important to know that this Roblox unlocker tool does exactly what it’s called; it unlocks your FPS. It doesn’t and won’t magically increase your game’s FPS if it is under 60. To fully enjoy the unlocked potential of Roblox, you will also require a PC that can actually handle it.

I want to see my FPS in Roblox. How do I do that?

Simply press Shift+F5, which will bring up the FPS stats on Roblox. If you are using the Roblox client, go to View -> Stats -> Summary to do so.

Does the tool with maximum Roblox Graphic Settings?

As mentioned in this guide, I tested the tool with multiple settings, including the maximum Roblox graphics, and the tool works perfectly and without any problems. So go ahead and test the Roblox FPS unlocker tool on maximum settings.

I hope you found this guide useful and are now swimming away in uncapped frame rates on Roblox. To make sure you use this uncapped FPS the best way, try out these best Roblox scary games and run away even faster. Want to go even more immersive instead? Learn how to play Roblox on the Oculus Quest 2 and be scared even more. So how is your experience with the Roblox FPS Unlocker? Let us know in the comments below!



Does this work on The Microsoft store version of ROBLOX?

i we really need us to super jump

This is perfect, now I can 1v1 that guy in Roblox and beat him with my 500FPS on 360Hz.

