Why is Polygon (Matic) Up Today? – Analytics Insight

Polygon (MATIC) is up today, scoring a 7% increase against the fiat in the last 24 hours, and is currently ranked at #10 among all cryptocurrencies. The price surge comes after a remarkable few weeks wherein MATIC announced or sealed several revolutionary new partnerships, demonstrating how Polygon is leading the charge in mainstreaming the world of DeFi and blockchain technology. We look at the partnerships Polygon (MATIC) is forming and why they are essential steps toward a brighter, more decentralized future.
The recent flurry of partnerships Polygon has entered into appears to be the primary reason for the current price boost. Global payments giant Mastercard announced a Polygon-based accelerator program to help musicians build their careers via Web3. This followed an agreement with global entertainment giant Warner Music Group on Dec. 6 to develop a Web3 music platform called LGND Music with Polygon Studios and LGN.io.
Additionally, Yoots had announced its transition from Solana to Polygon in a somewhat startling announcement. This was a significant expansion of the NFT projects developed on the Polygon network and also followed The Sandbox’s transition to the Polygon network early in 2022.
The resulting NFT volume demonstrates impressive growth. According to Santiment’s NFT statistics, the current agreements had a favorable effect on the volume of NFTs on the network. Nansen’s transaction per week figures show that NFT transactions have increased lately, and the daily active address metric reveals that the active users for the network have been rising virtually daily.
Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution backed by Binance and Coinbase, formerly known as the Matic Network. The project seeks to stimulate mass adoption of cryptocurrencies by resolving scalability problems on many blockchains, combining the Plasma Framework and the proof-of-stake blockchain architecture. This allows Polygon to achieve up to 65,000 transactions per second on a single sidechain.
Commercially, the sidechains of Polygon are structurally designed to support a variety of decentralized finance protocols available in the Ethereum ecosystem. While Polygon only currently supports the Ethereum base-chain, the network plans to extend support for additional base-chains based on community consensus. This upgrade would make Polygon an interoperable decentralized Layer 2 blockchain platform.
All in all, it appears that the core reason for Polygon’s (MATIC) current surge in price is the result of the string of innovative partnerships made in the past few weeks, which are likely to cause more and more people to take notice of the immense potential of this project. With more developers waking up to the possibility of Polygon, the MATIC price looks set to continue upward, and it will be interesting to see what heights it will reach.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
