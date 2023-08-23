5 Ways to Fix WhatsApp Calls Not Working on Windows 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf









WhatsApp is a lot better when you can make and receive calls with it. Here’s how to get it working again on Windows 11.

The WhatsApp desktop app makes it easy to make voice and video calls directly from your Windows PC. While it works most of the time, the app can run into issues and prevent you from making and receiving WhatsApp calls.

Often, the problem lies with insufficient permissions with your system's microphone and camera, but there are other causes. As such, let’s look at a few common contributing factors as to why your WhatsApp calls are not working on Windows 11

WhatsApp lets you configure notifications, including the ability to mute all incoming desktop calls. If you mute desktop calls, you will not receive any notifications for incoming calls, thus giving the impression that you're not receiving any.

Here’s how to reconfigure and enable notifications for all incoming desktop calls.

WhatsApp voice calls don’t necessarily need a high-speed Internet connection. However, a reliable connection is necessary to prevent frequent call drops and glitches. You can perform a network speed test to check your Internet speed.

If you don't find issues with your connection, try to switch between different networks available. For example, if you are using Wi-Fi 2.5GHz, switch to a 5GHz network or your mobile hotspot.

If WhatsApp calls work when connected to a different network, check your router network settings and firewall configuration.

Unlike most instant messaging and team collaboration apps, the WhatsApp desktop app closes when you exit the app. So, it is important that you minimize it rather than close and exit the app.

So, when you are not actively using the app, make sure it is running in the background to receive calls.

WhatsApp requires permission to use your computer’s microphone and camera if you want to make video calls. Make sure the app has the necessary permission to access these devices.

To enable the microphone for the WhatsApp desktop app:

With the microphone permission granted, you should be able to make WhatsApp calls from your PC.

Additionally, if the issue exists with video calls, make sure the app has access to your internal or external camera.

To enable the camera permission for WhatsApp in Windows:

You can use the built-in repair functionality in Windows to repair issues with the app. Here’s how to do it.

As a last resort, you can try to remove and reinstall the app. Here’s how to do it.

WhatsApp call in the desktop app can stop working due to insufficient permission to access your system’s microphone and the camera. If the issue persists, check your WhatsApp notification configuration, and troubleshoot your Internet connection to fix the problem.

