ChatGPT Has Given This Ethereum Price Prediction & Also Thinks … – Finbold – Finance in Bold









Ethereum ($ETH) is up over 44% since the turn of the year, with investors now hopeful that the token can hit the fabled $2,000 level before the end of 2023.

ChatGPT has had its say on Ethereum’s price prospects, and while predicting the path of the token’s price remains complex, it has highlighted where it believes $ETH could go before the year is out.

However, it’s not just Ethereum that has caught ChatGPT’s eye – with the model also highlighting three altcoins it believes could pump in the coming months.

After a difficult few weeks, things are looking up for $ETH holders – with the token’s price rising over 6% since last Thursday.

Currently, $ETH is hovering around the $1,722 level, where price struggled back in mid-March.

Bullish momentum has recently picked up after $ETH was beaten down following the SEC’s decision to sue both Binance and Coinbase.

Although these lawsuits weren’t directly related to Ethereum, the uncertainty caused by them prompted a broad sell-off in the crypto market, which hurt the $ETH price.

Fortunately for Ethereum bulls, there has been some excellent news recently which could provide a platform for consistent growth.

The most critical news item involves the Fed’s decision to pause interest rate hikes – viewed as a hugely positive signal for “risky” asset classes like cryptocurrencies.

This decision has buoyed the investment community, with ChatGPT now extremely optimistic about $ETH’s prospects for the remainder of 2023.

Per ChatGPT, the price of Ethereum could hit $2,100 by the end of the year – which would represent a 21% increase from today’s price.

With this potential price increase in sight, many investors are opting to bolster their crypto portfolios with $ETH, believing that the positive market sentiment could lead to significant returns by year-end.

However, it’s more than just Ethereum catching ChatGPT’s eye.

Groundbreaking meme coin Wall Street Memes ($WSM), which has now raised over $8.8 million through its presale phase, has also piqued interest due to its unique value proposition and potential for growth.

$WSM aims to be much more than just a simple token; instead, the developers aim to create a massive community of investors and internet enthusiasts using the power of memes and social media culture.

This aim has already created an enormous buzz around Wall Street Memes, with thousands of people joining the official Telegram channel to learn more about the project.

ChatGPT is also buzzed about Wall Street Memes’ prospects, speculating that the $WSM token could hit $0.065 by the end of 2023.

Should this occur, it would represent a 120% increase from the current presale price of $0.0295.

This potential for growth underscores the dynamic nature of the crypto market and the exciting opportunities presented by projects like Wall Street Memes.

Another crypto that ChatGPT is heavily bullish on is MAGIC ($MAGIC).

$MAGIC is the native token of the Treasure ecosystem, which is commonly referred to as a “decentralized games console.”

This ecosystem is built around NFTs and crypto gaming, with $MAGIC used to turn NFTs into yield-bearing assets within the Treasure world.

Moreover, members of the Treasure ecosystem can earn $MAGIC tokens by participating in various gameplay elements, providing an immersive way to generate a recurring crypto income stream.

This setup has prompted a wave of interest in $MAGIC – and ChatGPT believes this interest could catapult the token forward in the coming months.

According to ChatGPT, $MAGIC could increase to around $1.10 by the end of the year, driven by the vast potential of NFTs and Web3 tokens.

As more users join the Treasure ecosystem, the demand for $MAGIC will continue growing – helping propel its value to ChatGPT’s forecasted heights.

Finally, Avalanche ($AVAX) is the third token that ChatGPT believes could pump in the coming months, alongside Ethereum.

Avalanche is a blockchain network that aims to solve the “blockchain trilemma” through a unique Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism.

The network was launched in 2020 and supports smart contracts, meaning decentralized application (dApp) developers can build and run their creations on Avalanche.

Since Avalanche focuses on speed and scalability, many believe it’s a better option than Ethereum for high-throughput dApps.

Per CoinMarketCap, the price of $AVAX, Avalanche’s native utility token, is now just $11.24 – down over 20% in the past 30 days.

However, the good news for $AVAX holders is that ChatGPT believes things could be about to take a positive turn.

As predicted by ChatGPT, the $AVAX price could head to $16.50 by the end of the year – which would be 47% higher than it currently is.

If this growth trajectory occurs, Avalanche could become one of the most prominent gainers in the latter half of 2023.

