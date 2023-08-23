Persona has two new games coming to Xbox – The Verge









By Ash Parrish, a reporter who has covered the business, culture, and communities of video games for seven years. Previously, she worked at Kotaku.

Xbox and Atlus have one helluva partnership going on. Last year Xbox announced that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable were coming to Xbox Game Pass. Now, we’re also two more Persona games and a brand new Atlus RPG.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3. The Verge’s entertainment editor Andrew Webster wrote a great breakdown of Persona 3, a game that was released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006 and therefore might not be well-known to wealth of people who came to the series with Persona 5. (It’s me, I’m wealth of people.)

Persona 5 Tactica, is exactly what its name implies, Persona 5 remixed from an RPG to a tactics game. The game feels like another dose of the beloved Persona 5 characters meant to tide us over until Atlus gets around to releasing Persona 6. And that’s okay! Persona 5 Strikers was an incredible game, with a fun, new character, and a great story that felt like a true sequel to Persona 5.

As if that weren’t enough, Atlus is also releasing a new RPG named Metaphor: ReFantazio that one could be excused for thinking it was another entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series. Metaphor seems to forgo the modern setting of Persona and SMT for a medieval fantasy vibe and will be available in 2024.

Prior to the Xbox showcase, both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica were accidentally leaked by the Atlus West Instagram account. The videos were quickly deleted, but not before they were widely circulated on social media. Despite the slightly spoiled surprise, if you’re a big Atlus fan with an Xbox, you’re gonna be eating well for the next few years.

