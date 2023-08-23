USA Army buys Hummer EV for testing – Team-BHP









The United States Army recently selected GM’s defense division to supply them with a brand-new GMC Hummer EV. According to reports, the US armed forces is evaluating the electric model to check its viability for future military use.

The US Army is said to be exploring the use of battery-electric vehicles both on the frontline and in garrison environments. The vehicle will also be required to demonstrate its ability to generate, store and distribute power to the soldier. The move to test and demo an electric vehicle is part of the army’s plans to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. The army will also leverage the capabilities of the Hummer EV’s onboard charger to power up the equipment used by modern soldiers.

The GMC Hummer EV comes with a massive electric powertrain producing 1000 BHP, while offering over 300 miles (482 km) of range on a single charge. GMC also claims the Hummer EV can add 100 miles of range in just 12 minutes via a DC fast charger. The massive electric pickup truck is said to be capable of sprinting from 0 – 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.

However, the GMC Hummer EV isn’t the only BEV being tested by the US Army. Canoo, an EV startup, also announced that they would be submitting a vehicle to the Army for evaluation.

Source: Detroit Free Press

