Polygon MATIC Price Prediction 2023, 2025, 2030 – BanklessTimes









MATIC price started 2023 well. Polygon’s token rose to a high of $0.873 this week, the highest level since December 16. It has jumped by more than 15% from its lowest point in December, mirroring the performance of other cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will highlight the recent Polygon news and come up with a prediction for 2023, 2025, and 2030.

Polygon has started the year well. The most important Polygon news was its partnership with Mastercard, the second-biggest payment network in the world. Mastercard will use Polygon’s technology for its Artist Accelerator program. The program will provide emerging artists like DJs and music producers with tools they need to grow their businesses. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer said:

“Our vision is to bridge passion and purpose, spotlighting amazing emerging artists and creating an interactive community that allows participants to learn, experiment and grow together.”

Mastercard joins other large companies that have partnered with Polygon. Some of the best-known companies that use Polygon are Instagram, Stripe, Adidas, and Disney among others.

The other important Polygon news is that the developers recently launched Polygon Supernets, which is a product powered by Polygon Edge. They are currently testing Polygon Avail and building Polygon Zero and Miden.

The future of Polygon and its ecosystem depends on whether developers will still need the network after Ethereum introduces sharding. Sharding is a technology that solves the scalability challenge by dividing blocks into smaller pieces known as shards.

As a result, Ethereum will be able to handle over 100k transactions per second. As a result, it will be a bit difficult to convince developers to use Polygon’s network.

For 2023, the outlook for MATIC price will depend on trends on inflation and actions by the Federal Reserve. Analysts expect that inflation could pull back to about 2% by the end of the year. If this happens, the Fed will need to pivot its policy. A recession, which has been modelled by many analysts will also be a bullish catalyst.

Therefore, we can’t rule out the situation where MATIC price rallies to about $2 in 2023. However, a drop below the important support at $0.33 will be a bearish catalyst for Polygon. It will provide hints that MATIC will continue falling.

2025 is now two years away. As the past two years have tought us, that period can be extremely long in the crypto universe. Therefore, predicting where MATIC will be in 2025 is a hercurian and difficult task. Its future will depend on whether there will be developer interest of its layer-2 network. Another likely catalyst will be monetary policy and the performance of the crypto industry.

Polygon’s price will rise if BTC and other coins will rise. An optimistic outlook is where MATIC will be trading at $3 in 2025. This is an important level because it is its highest point in December 2021.

It is extremely tough and impossible to predict where the Polygon price will be in 2030. Therefore, the best way is to predict where cryptocurrencies will be at in that period. There are two main schools of thought. On the other hand, there are the likes of Cathie Wood who believes that BTC will hit $1 million by 2030. If they are right, then MATIC price will also be dramatically high as well.

On the other hand, there are those analysts who believe that cryptocurrencies are a bubble that will end in tears. If this cap is right, then MATIC could be worthless in 2030.

