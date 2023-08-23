How to Use the Photo Frame on Your Amazon Echo Show – MUO – MakeUseOf









Find out how to feature your special memories using any Echo with a screen.

Maybe you'd be interested in setting Amazon's Alexa to wake you up to the sound of a crowing rooster, or not. Regardless, Alexa may offer it as a tip along with news headlines, ads, weather updates, and various information Amazon deems worthy of your attention. That's unless you'd rather view photos of your choice using a service called Photo Frame.

Alexa is great, but not perfect. Alexa sometimes has issues—the amount of notifications displayed daily may be one of them depending on your preference. Regardless of which Echo Show model is right for you, their notifications by default don't have a lot to do with your input.

Manually changing your Echo notification settings can be challenging. But if you say "Alexa, start Photo Frame," your device will display your pictures of your family, friends, etc. The only display will be a small dateline in the bottom right showing information about the photo being displayed.

You can customize this feature using the Amazon Alexa app. In the Alexa app for iOS or Android:

1. At the Home screen, tap Devices.

2. Tap Echo & Alexa.

3. Scroll down and tap your Echo Show device.

4. Scroll down to PHOTO DISPLAY.

5. From here, customize options including photos from your Amazon personal photos, Facebook, or stock Amazon photos.

Photo Frame is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, and the UK. It's compatible with all Echo Show models. Unlike other smart home assistants, setting Photo Frame will disable mostly all other notifications.

And after three hours, Alexa will automatically be back to suggesting recipes and telling jokes at your command

Knock, knock, who's there? It's Alexa, with another knee-slapping joke. But if you don't care who is there, and you don't think you'll find Alexa's joke to be funny, useful, or interesting, start Photo Frame. It's your smart home after all, and you should choose the information that comes into it.

