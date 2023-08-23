When will PUBG Mobile 1.8 APK file be released? – Sportskeeda









The latest PUBG Mobile update is set to roll out today, 12 January. The developers of the battle royale title have already published patch notes detailing the new features that players can enjoy once the update is released.

Speaking of new features, users are looking forward to the new Spider-Man-themed game mode that the update will introduce. Mobile gamers can enjoy this mode in Erangel and Livik.

As mentioned on the website, the release time of the PUBG Mobile 1.8 APK can be expected to be around 11:00 (UTC +0), i.e., 4.30 pm IST.

The updates will gradually arrive, and it is not guaranteed that every player will be able to download the update at the same time. It depends on the phone being used.

One of the best aspects is that the servers would not be taken down for the update’s arrival. The APK file will be released shortly after the update arrives.

Interested players can head to the official website to download it on their Android devices.

There are two types of APK files usually available on the official website, a normal one and a compact file. The file size can be expected to be around:

Note: This is speculation, and the actual sizes have not been revealed officially.

Players who will update PUBG Mobile to its latest version between 12 January and 18 January (UTC +0; 5:30 am IST) will receive the following rewards:

Disclaimer: Indian mobile gamers are requested not to play PUBG Mobile. They can wait for a few days until the regional version, BGMI, gets the update.

