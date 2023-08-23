Top Stories: M2 Max Benchmark Leak, iPhone 15 Camera Rumor … – MacRumors









With Black Friday and Cyber Week shopping events winding down and the calendar flipping over to December, our attention is starting to turn to 2023 and all of the Apple news we’re expecting to see.



This week saw an alleged benchmark leak for an “M2 Max” chip expected to make an appearance in upcoming Macs like the MacBook Pro early next year, as well as fresh rumors about the iPhone 15 coming later in the year.

Other news included Apple’s annual App Store Awards, the high-profile launch of the Oceanic+ diving app for Apple Watch Ultra, and our look at some of the other things in Apple’s pipeline that we’re hoping to see in the fairly near future, so read on for all of the details on these stories and more!

Alleged benchmark results for Apple’s as-yet-unannounced M2 Max chip surfaced on Geekbench this week, offering a first look at the chip’s potential performance gains and specs.



The benchmark is likely for a future MacBook Pro. If accurate, the listing indicates the M2 Max chip will have a 12-core CPU option and can be configured with 96GB of RAM, whereas the M1 Max chip has a 10-core CPU and is available with up to 64GB RAM.

Given that Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company’s product lineup is “set” for this holiday season, the first Macs with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are expected to be announced in 2023.

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 models will be equipped with Sony’s newest “state-of-the-art” image sensor, according to a report this week from Japanese publication Nikkei Asia.



The report said the sensor can “capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings,” which should result in improved Night mode photos and other benefits for iPhone 15 cameras.

An unnamed 27-year-old man who purchased 300 iPhones from Apple Fifth Avenue this week was robbed shortly after leaving the store, according to New York radio station 1010 WINS.



The man was reportedly carrying 300 iPhone 13 devices in three bags and walking to his car at 1:45 a.m. when another car pulled up next to him and demanded that he hand over the iPhones, leading to a fight in which one of the bags containing 125 iPhones worth $95,000 was taken.

Apple this week announced its 2022 App Store Award winners, highlighting the 16 best apps and games selected by Apple’s editorial team. Each winner will receive a physical App Store award that is modeled after the design of the ‌App Store‌ logo.



Apple also announced the winner of its first-ever Apple Podcasts Award and introduced a new highlight reel feature for the 2022 edition of Apple Music Replay.

Apple this week announced that the Oceanic+ app is now available for the Apple Watch Ultra. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the app serves as a dive computer for recreational scuba diving at depths of up to 40 meters/130 feet.



Apple already offers a basic Depth app on the Apple Watch Ultra. For experienced scuba divers looking for more advanced data, the Oceanic+ app is a useful tool.

The calendar has turned to December and that means Apple has only one month left to fulfill its promises of releasing an Apple Music Classical app and expanding its self-service repair program to Europe before the end of 2022. Delays are always possible, of course, so the plans could be pushed back to 2023.



In any case, we have put together a list of five things that Apple still has to release over the next several months.

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we’ve covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







