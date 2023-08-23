Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix in 2023 So Far – What's on Netflix











Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix in 2023 so far.

by Jacob Robinson

Published on March 31st, 2023

Pictured: You, Outer Banks, Ginny & Georgia, The Walking Dead

Instead of wading through all of the best weekly new additions, we’ll periodically update this list below of the best new shows that have come to Netflix throughout the year.

We’ve reviewed all of the latest TV shows added from January 1st and selected what we feel has been the best of the year so far.

If there are any television shows not listed below, make sure to head to the comments below and state why your show should be on the list.

We’ll soon be adding a best new movies list, so watch this space for more details soon and as always, you can keep up with all the new Netflix releases right here on What’s on Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

In no particular order, below are the best new TV shows added to Netflix in 2023 so far:

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Friday, January 5th, 2023

Ginny & Georgia has been a surprise Netflix smash hit that continues to do incredible numbers in the top ten lists.

Angsty, awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible, dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had: a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha; Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new lifestyle, and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.

No word on a season 3 just yet, but given its performance, it’s highly likely we’ll see it return.



Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 177

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller,| Runtime: 44 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Friday, January 6th, 2023

At the height of its popularity, it rivaled Game of Thrones. While there was a significant drop in the popularity of the series in later seasons, there’s no denying that with 177 episodes The Walking Dead is one of the best binges on US Netflix.

Awakening from a coma, Rick Grimes discovers the world as he knew it is over, and what remains are hordes of undead. Undeterred, Rick makes it his mission to find his family, and to cry and carve some peace and safety in the new dangerous new world.



Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 33

Genre: Anime, Action, Horror | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Saturday, January 21st, 2023.

One of the most popular anime of the past decade, the addition of any season of Demon Slayer is a huge win for Netflix.

Taishō-era of Japan, in the cold mountains, Tanjiro Kamado lives with his family. Tragically, his family is murdered by demons while he is away, and upon his return, only the bloodied bodies of his family remain. In a tragic twist of fate, Tanjiro’s sister, Nezuko, has become a demon. After displaying signs of humanity, Nezuko is spared from death. To seek retribution for his family, Tanjiro trains to become a demon slayer to help his sister, and to stop the same tragedy that befell him on other families.



Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Thursday, March 9th, 2023

With what believe could be almost 2 billion viewing hours across four seasons, You is one of the most-watched crime dramas on Netflix. Period.

After escaping the clutches of his psychotic wife Love, and faking his death, Joe has moved to Europe to find Marienne. Using the identity of Jonathan Moore, Joe is now a professor at a prestigious university where he begins to brush shoulders with the social elite of London.



Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Friday, January 12th, 2023

Between the History Channel’s Vikings, and Netflix’s The Last Kingdom, two of the best historical fiction shows of the past ten years have been centered around the Viking era of Great Britain. It was a huge deal that Netflix bagged the rights to the Vikings sequel, and despite many historical inaccuracies, that hasn’t stopped the series from being one of the most entertaining and action-packed titles on Netflix.

Set over 100 years after the events of Vikings, the end of the Viking age draws ever closer as the Kingdom of England stands tall against its Scandinavian raiders. After the death of King Edward the Confessor, three lords make claims to the English throne, changing the future of England forever.



Seasons: 13 | Episodes: 325

Genre: Anime, Action Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Monday, February 20th, 2023

While One Piece has yet to make an appearance in the global top tens, just having a substantial number of episodes and seasons available of one of the world’s most popular anime is a giant win for the streamer.

Pirate rookie Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of becoming the Pirate King. But to achieve his goal he must acquire a crew and set sail to find the One Piece, a fabled treasure that grants the holder the title of Pirate King.



Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

YA series have been extremely hit-and-miss on Netflix, however, Outer Banks has easily been one of the most popular, and most successful. With just over 910 million hours viewed, it shouldn’t come as any surprise the crime drama continues to be renewed.

On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

There’s plenty more to come, with season 4 of Outer Banks set to begin production this summer.



Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Added to Netflix: Friday, February 24th, 2023

While Drive to Survive doesn’t bring in giant viewing numbers, no one can deny its superior production quality. Season after season Drive to Survive continues to showcase the awe-inspiring drama, driven by adrenaline-fueled race-action. It’s undeniable that Drive to Survive is one of the best sports docuseries ever produced.



Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Added to Netflix: December 30th, 2023 / March 10th, 2023

At 485,960,000 Million Hours, The Glory is one of the most successful Korean titles on Netflix and is now only second to All of Us Are Dead.

Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.



Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Added to Netflix: March 23rd, 2023

Prior to its release, there was very little hype surrounding the release of The Night Agent. However, that hasn’t stopped it from steamrolling to an incredible 168,000,000 million hours viewed within the first week. On top of that, the series has already been renewed for a second season!

While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.



What’s been your favorite new TV addition so far in 2023? Let us know in the comments.

